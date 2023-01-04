ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New business space under construction in Valley Ranch Town Center

In October, construction on a new business plaza began at Valley Ranch Town Center, with construction expected to finish in April 2023. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Construction on a new building in Valley Ranch Town Center is under construction and has suites available for businesses to lease, according to public relations firm Total PR. Construction on this space began in October and is expected to wrap up in April 2023. This building is located at 21856 Marketplace Drive, New Caney. 713-452-1700.
Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location

Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
The Woodlands-area transportation projects in early 2023 include Kuykendahl, Grogans Mill roads

Grogans Mill Road and Research Forest Drive will see turn lane improvements in 2023. (Matt Stephens/Community Impact Newspaper) Road projects beginning in 2023 include work by Montgomery County precincts 2 and 3. Kuykendahl Road turn lane construction. Contracting company Teamwork will start work in January to add a right-turn lane...
Houston road closure: I-610 West Loop SB entrance ramp from Westheimer Road

HOUSTON - A months-long road closure begins Tuesday night in Houston as part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Officials say...
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic opens in Stafford

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a general medicine clinic with 34 locations across Houston, opened the doors to its Stafford clinic on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has expanded to Stafford and opened the doors to its two-story, 33,000-square-foot clinic on Dec. 19 in The Grid, a 192-acre mixed-use development. In...
Local benefits for seniors in Tomball, Magnolia: education classes, admission to local sporting events

A special homestead exemption and continuing education classes are available to seniors in the Tomball and Magnolia areas. (Courtesy Canva) Residents age 50 and older in the Tomball and Magnolia areas can enjoy continuing education classes, admission to local sporting events and special homestead exemptions. This list is noncomprehensive but includes a few of the perks available locally for senior citizens.
