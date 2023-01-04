Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Temporary closure slated for I-69 over Oyster Creek in Sugar Land
Lanes along the Oyster Creek Bridge will be closed by TxDOT for lane reconstruction. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation is set to temporarily close I-69 starting on Jan. 6 to reconfigure lanes for a southbound bridge replacement project on I-69 over Oyster Creek. According to a Jan....
New business space under construction in Valley Ranch Town Center
In October, construction on a new business plaza began at Valley Ranch Town Center, with construction expected to finish in April 2023. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Construction on a new building in Valley Ranch Town Center is under construction and has suites available for businesses to lease, according to public relations firm Total PR. Construction on this space began in October and is expected to wrap up in April 2023. This building is located at 21856 Marketplace Drive, New Caney. 713-452-1700.
Harris County Flood Control District completes two phases of bond projects along Cypress Creek
The Harris County Flood Control District has completed two batches of work in the Major Maintenance of Cypress Creek and Tributaries program, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the district. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In December, construction wrapped up on two groups of 2018 bond projects from the Harris...
Summerwood Trails community to begin construction in Willis
Summerwood Trails is located on 54.5 acres of land in Willis less than one mile from Lake Conroe and four miles from I-45. (Courtesy MHW Real Estate) New home community Summerwood Trails has completed its development phase and is ready to begin construction in early 2023, real estate agency MHW Real Estate announced in a Jan. 3 news release.
Johnson Development to begin construction on a 1,146-acre master-planned community in spring 2023
Once complete, this 1,146-acre land tract from Johnson Development will accommodate 2,800 homesites. (Courtesy Johnson Development) A new, unnamed master-planned community with a Katy address is coming to Waller County—near Morton Road and FM 2855—according to a Jan. 4 news release from Johnson Development. This comes after a...
Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location
Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
Multiple League City park projects set to finish in late January
League City continues work on a variety of park projects in 2023 with multiple to be completed in January. (Courtesy Pexels) Multiple League City park projects will be completed or continue their progress in January, said Sarah Greer Osborne, the city's executive director of communications. East Side Dog Park, which...
papercitymag.com
Palatial River Oaks Mansion With a Coveted Perk Brings a $12.9 Million Asking Price — An Inside Look at 2445 Pine Valley Court
The palatial dwelling at 2445 Pine Valley Court in River Oaks rising atop one of Houston's rare hills is listed with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino) If “palatial mansion” are the buzz words in your search for a new home, you must take a look at...
The Woodlands-area transportation projects in early 2023 include Kuykendahl, Grogans Mill roads
Grogans Mill Road and Research Forest Drive will see turn lane improvements in 2023. (Matt Stephens/Community Impact Newspaper) Road projects beginning in 2023 include work by Montgomery County precincts 2 and 3. Kuykendahl Road turn lane construction. Contracting company Teamwork will start work in January to add a right-turn lane...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s a huge waste of water’: Residents in west Houston concerned over water leak that has lasted several days
HOUSTON – Concerns are growing in a west Houston neighborhood over a water leak that has lasted for several days. Residents near the 1300 block of West Brooklake Drive said water began spewing from the ground on Sunday. “I feel like it’s a huge waste of water,” said resident...
Solar project completes construction in west Brazoria County
Shikun & Binui Energy group completed the construction of the Brazoria West Solar Project in late 2022. (Courtesy S&B Energy) The 260-megawatt Brazoria West Solar Project completed construction in late 2022, beginning to generate power in November, according to a Shikun & Binui Energy press release. The project’s total output...
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
Fort Bend County to gift its final family protection grant to domestic violence nonprofits in 2023
Fort Bend County invited area domestic violence nonprofits to apply for a nearly $10,000 grant by Jan. 31. FY 2023 is the last year the grant will be available. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County has invited family violence service organizations to apply for its last family protection fee grant...
Virtual car shop EvrDrive opens store in The Woodlands Mall
EvrDrive store offers a virtual car-buying experience. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) EvrDrive opened a store Dec. 24 at The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The store offers used cars in an online environment through a storefront location. The store is located next to Dillard's. 713-832-9194. www.evrdrive.com.
fox26houston.com
Houston road closure: I-610 West Loop SB entrance ramp from Westheimer Road
HOUSTON - A months-long road closure begins Tuesday night in Houston as part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Officials say...
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic opens in Stafford
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a general medicine clinic with 34 locations across Houston, opened the doors to its Stafford clinic on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has expanded to Stafford and opened the doors to its two-story, 33,000-square-foot clinic on Dec. 19 in The Grid, a 192-acre mixed-use development. In...
Teddy Bear Park closed for renovations due to weather delays
The project was approved by the Oak Ridge North City Council on Feb. 20, 2022. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The city of Oak Ridge North's public works department announced the closure of Teddy Bear Park at 27207 Robinson Road to complete its renovations due to weather delays. Teddy Bear Park has...
Local benefits for seniors in Tomball, Magnolia: education classes, admission to local sporting events
A special homestead exemption and continuing education classes are available to seniors in the Tomball and Magnolia areas. (Courtesy Canva) Residents age 50 and older in the Tomball and Magnolia areas can enjoy continuing education classes, admission to local sporting events and special homestead exemptions. This list is noncomprehensive but includes a few of the perks available locally for senior citizens.
New art exhibits coming to Heights, River Oaks and Montrose in 2023
"MIDNIGHT ZONE(S)," a solo exhibition by Houston-based artist Adela Andea, will come to the Anya Tish Gallery Jan. 13. (Courtesy Anya Tish Gallery) To ring in 2023, several art galleries will host their first art exhibitions of the year. From life-like sculptures to geometric works, here are upcoming art showings in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas:
Sugar Land recycling changes to take effect with new year
Small changes are coming to the city of Sugar Land's recycling program. (Courtesy Fotolia) Sugar Land residents and businesses can expect a few changes to their recycling service as the city rings in the new year. The changes—approved in September and presented again in Jan. 3 City Council consent agenda—take...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0