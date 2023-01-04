Read full article on original website
milehighcre.com
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to Convert Newly Acquired Hotel into Supportive Housing
In December, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless acquired the former Clarion Inn, located at 200 W. 48th Avenue in Denver, for $24 million. The Colation will transform the hotel into 215 units of supportive and transitional housing by mid-2023, known as Renewal Village. The purchase came during same week that President Biden signed a 1.7T omnibus spending bill that allocated $4 million in immediate renovations for the project, made possible through congressionally designated spending by Senator John Hickenlooper and Congresswoman Diana DeGette.
Leadville hospital paid $169K for equipment it can't use at altitude, accepts bailout from county
LEADVILLE, Colo. — St. Vincent General Hospital District purchased equipment that was not properly rated for altitude, according to invoices obtained by 9NEWS and statements from hospital leadership. The district reached an agreement with the Lake County Board of Commissioners to receive up to $480,000 from the county to...
Summit Daily News
CDOT is used to building roads, but now it’s getting into housing — to help with mountain worker shortages
FRISCO — For years, trailer parks set up on state-owned land have offered the workers who plow Colorado’s highways and maintain many of its scenic byways one of the surest ways to gain a stable footing in wildly expensive mountain housing markets. “I was part of the one...
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance
(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.
Colorado leads nation in per capita personal income
Colorado was ranked as a top state in the nation for per capita personal income, according to a report released Wednesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado’s per capita personal income increased 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and personal income...
9News
Church pays off over $1 million in medical debt for Coloradans
The church says approximately half of the retired debt was held by families in Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties. The rest was for families elsewhere in Colorado.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Avalanche Information Center releases final report on fatal Berthoud Pass avalanche
BERTHOUD PASS — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released a final report on the Dec. 26 Berthoud Pass avalanche, which resulted in the death of 44-year-old Brian Bunnell from Lakewood, Colorado. The slide occurred around 1 p.m. near the summit of Berthoud Pass in the Nitro Chute, an east-facing...
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
Fort Morgan Times
Do you know your rights when your car is towed in Colorado? These DU law students are here to help.
Colorado lawmakers have spent the past few years beefing up protections for people who have their cars towed — an effort, they argued, needed to tilt the balance of power back toward vehicle owners. But with so many changes in recent bills, it can be a headache for residents...
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
Summit Daily News
New year brings major terrain openings at Summit County ski areas as Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin and Keystone get all lifts spinning
All ski lifts at Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort will be spinning as of Wednesday, Jan. 4, which means the new year will offer new terrain across Summit County. With a few inches of snow blanketing the area between Christmas Day and New Years, several of...
Summit Daily News
Chicken-suited demonstrator protesting Vail Resorts cited for trespassing in Vail
VAIL — A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on...
Summit Daily News
Park City Mountain employee killed in lift accident
PARK CITY — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning, Jan. 2 following a fall from a chairlift after a tree fell on the lift line. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4 identified him as 29-year-old Christian Helger, a resident of Millcreek. Around 10:45 a.m.,...
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
When does Denver plow side streets? Your snowplow questions answered
DENVER — This is Colorado. Snow is an expected part of winter. But with many new people coming to our state and the Denver metro area, many folks wonder what specific policies there are in regards to plowing and making sure sidewalks are clear. We asked Denver Public Works,...
Refinery shutdowns show what’s ahead without Suncor
No one event alone determines what will happen with gas prices, particularly at the local or statewide level. However, large events such as Suncor's shutdown that restrict gas supply are tied to notable price hikes in several U.S. states in the latter half of 2022.
