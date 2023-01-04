ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
milehighcre.com

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to Convert Newly Acquired Hotel into Supportive Housing

In December, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless acquired the former Clarion Inn, located at 200 W. 48th Avenue in Denver, for $24 million. The Colation will transform the hotel into 215 units of supportive and transitional housing by mid-2023, known as Renewal Village. The purchase came during same week that President Biden signed a 1.7T omnibus spending bill that allocated $4 million in immediate renovations for the project, made possible through congressionally designated spending by Senator John Hickenlooper and Congresswoman Diana DeGette.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'

COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance

(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado leads nation in per capita personal income

Colorado was ranked as a top state in the nation for per capita personal income, according to a report released Wednesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado’s per capita personal income increased 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and personal income...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name

DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Park City Mountain employee killed in lift accident

PARK CITY — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning, Jan. 2 following a fall from a chairlift after a tree fell on the lift line. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4 identified him as 29-year-old Christian Helger, a resident of Millcreek. Around 10:45 a.m.,...
PARK CITY, UT
CBS Denver

Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags

Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy