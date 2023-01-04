ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Furious With NCAA Tournament Recommendation

There's a chance that the NCAA Tournament could be expanded going forward. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the NCAA Transformation Committee’s final report recommends an expansion of tournaments to include a quarter of the teams around the country. This would mean that the NCAA Tournament would expand...
CBS Sports

Dribble Handoff: Missouri's Dennis Gates, New Mexico's Richard Pitino among early picks for Coach of the Year

College basketball's 2022 coaching carousel spun into overdrive when six of the SEC's 14 jobs changed hands. Otherwise, Butler, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Seton Hall, Villanova, Xavier were among the other notable schools to undergo coaching changes. Not to be forgotten, Duke has a new coach for the first time since the 1980-81 season as well. The Blue Devils made their succession plan from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer known well in advance, but it still goes down as a coaching change that occurred in the 2022 offseason.
ARIZONA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs

No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

How the Big Ten approached women's basketball scheduling to raise national profile, prep for NCAA tournament

The Big Ten’s philosophy on nonconference scheduling isn’t written down in a binding commitment. No one is telling a team it has to schedule this opponent instead of that one. Instead, the conference details to coaches the importance of schedule strength, works with a scheduling consultant and provides useful metrics on how matchups would impact a team in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wdhn.com

President Biden Discusses Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous

This is not the first time the White House has weighed in on violence in football. As the nation grapples with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury and episode of cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation.
BUFFALO, NY
wdhn.com

Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk

He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Fans blast NCAA Tournament proposal to add teams

Imagine an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with almost 90 teams tipping off March Madness. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that the NCAA Transformation Committee’s final report recommends that all championship tournaments be expanded to include 25% of teams. As there are 358 teams this season in NCAA Division I, that would result in Read more... The post Fans blast NCAA Tournament proposal to add teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wdhn.com

Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon

There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct. Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Tennessee, UCLA vs. Arizona among 10 most exciting college basketball games ahead in 2023

Now that the calendar has flipped to 2023 and conference play is underway, the college basketball season is full steam ahead. Almost every night, there will be a chance for a top team to make another strong statement, a potential bubble team to add a big win to its résumé (or avoid a bad loss) and a struggling team to pull off a shocker. In the past five days alone, we've seen all three previously undefeated teams -- UConn, Purdue and New Mexico -- go down to unranked opponents.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy