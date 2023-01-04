ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Cook Out worker stabbed at work

A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
Father of 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run devastated

ATLANTA — The family of a 9-year-old killed in a hit-and-run outside an Atlanta rec center is sharing their grief that Jamal Dean’s life was taken too soon. Christopher Dean said he can't go a minute without crying about his son, adding that his child was his everything.
APD responds to scene of stabbing; 1 person sent to hospital

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was stabbed several times in northwest Atlanta. Officers said units were called to an address along Paines Ave NW by Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate the scene. The area is near Treehouse Studios, not far from the Trap Music Museum.
Fake delivery driver steals packages from Atlanta homes

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have received several reports of thieves dressed like delivery drivers stealing packages from neighbors' front doors and porches. Several midtown residents shared home surveillance video showing what appears to be the same suspect approaching their home in an official-looking vest, then grabbing packages off the porch and stuffing them into a bag before taking off.
Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said. Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.
Atlanta local news

