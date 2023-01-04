Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting near Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — One person is critically hurt after they were shot near a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they are currently investigating the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store along the 2600 block of Buford Highway. It is not yet known what led...
fox5atlanta.com
Cook Out worker stabbed at work
A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
Father of 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run devastated
ATLANTA — The family of a 9-year-old killed in a hit-and-run outside an Atlanta rec center is sharing their grief that Jamal Dean’s life was taken too soon. Christopher Dean said he can't go a minute without crying about his son, adding that his child was his everything.
Motorcyclist in 'serious condition' after crash with school bus, police say
ATLANTA — A school bus wreck that left one person injured briefly shut down Bolton Road at Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning. 11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene and captured video of a small school bus off the road and police cars nearby. Atlanta Police said around...
Man shot while pumping gas, DeKalb County police release photos of suspect
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help identifying a man believed to have shot another while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station. Police posted pictures of the suspect and the car he was seen driving. The pictures were released after police were called to a Texaco gas station off Columbia Drive for one person shot.
Cookout employee accused of stabbing co-worker turns herself in, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager is in jail after multiple people accused her of stabbing a co-worker on the job last month. Kenya Pierce, 17, turned herself into Fulton County Jail Wednesday. Police believe Pierce stabbed a co-worker at the Cookout fast food restaurant where she worked...
Pedestrian killed after being hit twice, DeKalb Police say
ATLANTA — A pedestrian was killed after being hit twice Wednesday, DeKalb County Police said. Authorities said it happened in the area of Moreland Avenue and Eastland Road. When officers arrived, they found the person dead on the road. "At this time, it appears that the victim was crossing...
Suspect accused of throwing burning ‘substance’ in woman’s face on NYC subway arrested in Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive who was on the run in for nearly a month after what officers said was an unprovoked attack on a subway train was caught in Atlanta Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The attack happened on Dec. 2....
WXIA 11 Alive
APD responds to scene of stabbing; 1 person sent to hospital
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was stabbed several times in northwest Atlanta. Officers said units were called to an address along Paines Ave NW by Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate the scene. The area is near Treehouse Studios, not far from the Trap Music Museum.
Fake delivery driver steals packages from Atlanta homes
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have received several reports of thieves dressed like delivery drivers stealing packages from neighbors' front doors and porches. Several midtown residents shared home surveillance video showing what appears to be the same suspect approaching their home in an official-looking vest, then grabbing packages off the porch and stuffing them into a bag before taking off.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Clayton County police release sketch, need help identifying remains
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Clayton County police need help to identify a man who was found dead back in November. The man was found at the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive near Hawthorne Elementary School, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Video: Drag racing suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks fleeing Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Body camera video shows the moment’s officers arrested drag racing suspects after an early morning police chase in Atlanta on Monday. Atlanta police officials said the chase took a potentially dangerous turn when one of the vehicles got stuck on some railroad tracks. "Get out of the...
911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center
Multiple 911 calls painted a sorrowful picture Tuesday evening: a child lying in a southeast Atlanta road unconscious an...
Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said. Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.
Hampton police searching for white SUV suspected in pedestrian hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV suspected in a hit-and-run accident that left a Hampton woman seriously injured Monday night.
DeKalb Police mourn loss of K-9 officer after battle with lymphoma
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said Wednesday the force is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who had served with the department for nearly a decade. In posts to social media, DKPD said K-9 Sniper had passed away on New Year's Day after a battle with lymphoma.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police give update on killing of Fulton County sheriff's deputy
ATLANTA — UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the case. Click here. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta Police will provide an update Tuesday on the killing of a Fulton County sheriff's deputy that happened on Bolton Road last week. A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. It is unclear...
