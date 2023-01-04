ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

KSLTV

Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man fatally dragged by TRAX near City Creek

SALT LAKE CITY — A man traveling northbound on the TRAX blue line was fatally dragged Saturday night. According to Carl Arky, the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Utah Transit Authority, the man was 61 years old and the operator was unable to see the man due to where he was standing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
FARMINGTON, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby says farewell to work in Heber Valley

It’s Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s last week before he takes a state job. He says he’s leaving the department in good hands. Weeks after he was named the next director of Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Sheriff Jared Rigby gave the Wasatch County Council his official letter of resignation. He begins his new role overseeing statewide training, certifications and internal investigations next week.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
