KUTV
'Large number' of I-15 crashes prompted by 'extremely icy conditions,' says UDOT
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have warned of severely slick road conditions Saturday morning. Colonel Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol reported that Troopers had already responded to a large number of vehicle crashes on Salt Lake County freeways before 7:30 a.m. Colonel Rapich shared these crashes were...
Gephardt Daily
Quite the spectacle, but no injuries as semi jacknifes, four cars involved in Summit County crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Quite the sight as a semi-truck jackknifed to spill its load on the freeway during the morning rush hour, but no injuries resulted. Four Park City Fire District emergency vehicles responded to the mishap on Interstate 80 at Mile Marker...
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are reportedly responding to a large number of crashes on Salt Lake County freeways due to "extremely icy conditions."
18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain
An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.
Two dead, one injured after car crashes into building in Ogden
Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a passenger car crashed into building early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Ogden in the area of Jefferson Avenue and 22nd Street
Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association mourns loss of fellow patroller
On Wednesday the Summit County Sheriff's Office identified the 29-year-old ski patroller who lost his life Monday as Christian Helger of Millcreek. The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association released a statement Wednesday acknowledging Helger’s death. The statement said Helger was returning to his station after a morning of...
Dump truck loses control, tips into UTA bus
A UTA driver suffered minor injuries after a dump truck lost control and tipped into a bus Friday morning in Bountiful.
kjzz.com
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
kslnewsradio.com
Man fatally dragged by TRAX near City Creek
SALT LAKE CITY — A man traveling northbound on the TRAX blue line was fatally dragged Saturday night. According to Carl Arky, the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Utah Transit Authority, the man was 61 years old and the operator was unable to see the man due to where he was standing.
KSLTV
Community comes together for Utah teen critically injured in sledding accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah teen is in the hospital recovering from a critical sledding accident, and she credits the community’s support for helping her recover. Mckyliee Young, 19, was rushed to the hospital after hitting her head while sledding with friends on Dec. 16 up Rock Canyon Park in Provo.
13 minors charged after allegedly beating Gateway mall employee
Salt Lake City Police have identified and charged 13 minors for the assault of a man at The Gateway mall.
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby says farewell to work in Heber Valley
It’s Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s last week before he takes a state job. He says he’s leaving the department in good hands. Weeks after he was named the next director of Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Sheriff Jared Rigby gave the Wasatch County Council his official letter of resignation. He begins his new role overseeing statewide training, certifications and internal investigations next week.
Summit Daily News
Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
Summit County Attorney charges Park City Councilman with disorderly conduct
The charge follows a complaint from White Pine Touring on Dec. 29. Rubell lives near the White Pine Nordic Center, which operates out of the Park City Golf Club in the winter. He was snow blowing his back deck at the time of the incident. A White Pine instructor, Marcel...
Utah white supremacy gang member arrested for suspected drug dealing
Three men have been arrested for suspected drug use on Wednesday, Jan. 4, while police were serving an arrest warrant to a white supremacy gang member and convicted felon from West Payson.
Friends say Christian Helger was soft spoken and witty. They also say he had a true love and passion for the outdoors.
KPCW
