Passion is a big factor that can drive a performer or a group of performers to stand out above the rest and commonly helps those reach heights not even they thought were possible. One of those men who has expressed his passion for wrestling in the past is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who worked in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene for years prior to signing with WWE. In an interview with TMZ, Owens compared his level of passion to that of 16-time world champion John Cena and 14-time world champion Triple H.

1 DAY AGO