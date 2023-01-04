Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut
WWE star Bayley has taken to social media to react to the NJPW debut of Mercedes Mone, fka WWE’s Sasha Banks. Following weeks of speculation, Mercedes confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, following her bout against Tam Nakano. After baiting KAIRI with a handshake, Mercedes dropped the titleholder before...
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Confirms Location Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Let the speculation for Wrestle Kingdom 17 continue, as Sasha Banks has a close friend who is also in Tokyo. Banks at the very least will not be flying solo in Japan, as Naomi took to Instagram to share her location. Sure enough, "The Boss'" former tag team partner is in Japan, likely to support her friend in whatever she ends up doing at NJPW's biggest show of the year.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Sends Thanks To WWE And Top Company Officials
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter Tuesday evening and sent out a series of tweets thanking WWE, the company's former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, William Regal, and her fans. Thank you [WWE Universe]," Banks continued. "Thank you #Krew I love...
ringsidenews.com
Wigmaker Drops Detailed Video Of Sasha Banks’ Wild NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Hair
Sasha Banks became a free agent after her WWE contract expired on New Year’s Eve. The multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion recently made her highly anticipated entry at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event as Mercedes Mone. With that being said, Banks also debuted a new look at the event with a new wig, and the wig maker recently released a detailed video of it.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite
While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.
PWMania
Kenny Omega Crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW’s Kenny Omega is the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Omega defeated Will Ospreay in the co-main event of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis joined Omega in the ring for the bout, which lasted more than...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character
Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results
Wasting no time, both men went back-and-forth right off the bat. Oiwa delivered a big shoulder tackle but Oleg fired back with a big hip toss and a body slam for a two-count. The clock hit the 3-minute mark and the exhibition match concluded with no clear winner. Winners: TIME...
wrestlinginc.com
B-Fab Training With Veteran WWE Star
Natalya might be taking time off from WWE right now due to a nasal injury, but that doesn't mean she isn't continuing to work inside the ring, sharing an image of herself training with Hit Row member B-Fab inside the squared circle. Natalya shared the image because B-Fab had brought...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Moved To Alumni Section On WWE Website
Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the seismic debut of Mercedes Moné in NJPW, seemingly shattering any chance of her near-term WWE return. Moné also tweeted a series of thank you's to top WWE officials, signifying the end of her time with the company for the foreseeable future. Solidifying that, WWE has officially moved the former Sasha Banks to the alumni section of their website, making her departure from the promotion seem even more real.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Names The Two People Most Passionate About Wrestling
Passion is a big factor that can drive a performer or a group of performers to stand out above the rest and commonly helps those reach heights not even they thought were possible. One of those men who has expressed his passion for wrestling in the past is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who worked in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene for years prior to signing with WWE. In an interview with TMZ, Owens compared his level of passion to that of 16-time world champion John Cena and 14-time world champion Triple H.
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
PWMania
WWE Star Congratulates Kenny Omega on Title Victory, Omega Reacts to Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega, the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has forgiven Will Ospreay. As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay in a bloody match to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. You can check out highlights from the match by clicking here.
