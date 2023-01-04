Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
New Xbox Series X Bundle Includes the Console's Best Game
Microsoft has revealed a new bundle of the Xbox Series X that will soon be available to purchase at various retailers. Since launching back in 2020, Microsoft hasn't released too many Xbox Series X bundles outside of one that arrived alongside Halo Infinite in 2021. Now, this trend will be changing as Microsoft is looking to package arguably the single best game that is available on Xbox Series X alongside the console.
10 Most Anticipated Xbox Series X|S Exclusive Games Coming in 2023
1. Starfield - TBD 2023. Bethesda's upcoming RPG, Starfield, is arguably the most anticipated game releasing in 2023. Set to include over 1,000 planets to explore, this new IP might also be the year's most ambitious title. Starfield was originally scheduled to release in November 2022, but was delayed until sometime the first half of 2023. Neither Microsoft or Bethesda have given a new, official release date for this PC and Xbox exclusive, so watch this space.
IO Interactive has assassinated Hitman 1 and 2
IO Interactive is drastically changing how players will purchase its Hitman games. Instead of offering Hitman 1–3 individually, the developer has announced it will bundle all three games together in a single package that will be named Hitman World of Assassination. “HITMAN 3 will become ‘HITMAN World of Assassination’,...
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
PlayStation Plus games for January have already leaked online
Well this has come surprisingly early, hasn’t it? Although we still have plenty of days in December to go, it seems that we already know PlayStation Plus’ January 2023 lineup. As VGC reports, reliable PS Plus leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has struck again. Before we get into it,...
Xbox Cant install purchased Games
Usually, one shouldn’t have any problem downloading their purchased games on Xbox. Like Windows Store, games and other downloadable content are installed automatically on Xbox if your gaming console is set to Instant-on mode. However, Xbox might not let you download purchased games in some instances. This post will share solutions to help you fix if Xbox can’t install purchased games.
New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer
A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
PlayStation and Xbox have announced two new game-changing controllers
TWO new controllers have been announced, one for the PS5, and one for Microsoft PC. PlayStation has announced a new adaptable controller, under the name Project Leonardo, created to improve accessibility. The controller comes in two parts. Both are circular, with eight buttons around the edge, and one in the...
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
Massive PlayStation Store sale slashes up to 75% off over 5000 games on PS5 and PS4
A ginormous Holiday sale is now live on the PlayStation Store with a whopping 5000 PS5 and PS4 games at up to 75% off, including big hits such as Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Midnight Suns. This sale actually got underway last week, but Sony has just added...
New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Xbox revealed this week the free Xbox Live Gold games subscribers will get in January 2023 with two different games set to be given away next month. One of those will be available right at the start of the month as Xbox typically does with its free Games with Gold while the other will be available partway into January and into February. The two games are Iris Fall and Autonauts, and while they'll be available soon to download, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers still have a short while longer to download the last free games from 2022.
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
Bethesda reaffirms to release Starfield exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023
A new support page for Starfield has reiterated that the upcoming science-fiction role-playing game will be released in the first half of 2023. Starfield’s release was originally scheduled for November 2022. However, back in May 2022, Bethesda shared its decision to delay Starfield and Redfall’s release to the first half of 2023. The delay is intended to allow developers sufficient time to polish the game.
Amazon Prime Gaming Jan 2023 free games include The Evil Within 2:32
I free games for the platforms Amazon Prime Gaming for the month of January 2023 also include The Evil Within 2, second chapter of the Survival Horror series created by Tango Gameworks, the developer’s Shinji Mikami. Here’s the list. The Evil Within 2:59. Breathedge Lawn Mowing Simulator! Beat...
World War I: Aftermath Comes to PS5 and Xbox X This month
Do you want to fight hordes of souped-up zombies at 45 fps? You can now do it in a couple of weeks. Today, Saber Interactive announced its zombie action game World War Z: Aftermathis is finally coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The current generation version of this game will begin on the 24th January, alongside a brand new mode: Horde Mode XL.
Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream – Schedule, What to Expect
The Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program Livestream is close. Check the schedule and what you can expect to be revealed here. The Version 3.4 Special Program Preview stream is scheduled for January 6th, 2023 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. The stream on the official YouTube channel will begin 8:00 AM on the same day.
Dataminers understand that the Tera Raid boss shields function in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon is usually seen as a very simple game, but casual players don’t understand any kind of depth at all in these relatively easy games. There is a dedicated fan base of Pokemon that goes even further and breaks down every part of the game in detail which is now happening to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
