San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Number of people hospitalized with COVID doubles since Thanksgiving

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has climbed throughout the holiday season, and with end-of-year travel and new omicron subvariants taking hold in San Diego County, experts worry the trend could continue. As of Dec. 28, nearly 480 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized – more than double the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego Blood Bank: Blood donations low during winter

Winter is a tough time to get blood donations. Claudine Van Gonka of the San Diego Blood Bank said there's several reasons why. “Coming out of the holidays ... people are sick," Van Gonka said. "The colleges and high schools that normally host blood drives ... are still out for this season. And that accounts for about 20% of all the blood that we collect every year.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

New plastics made from plants developed in San Diego

Surfer Tom Cooke stands on a beach in Encinitas where other surfers are catching plenty of waves. It’s a nice clean beach but plastic waste isn’t far away, floating in what’s called the Pacific Garbage Patch. Go elsewhere in the world to surf, Cooke said, and you...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Proposed class-action lawsuit filed in San Diego against Southwest Airlines

Things are starting to get back to normal for Southwest passengers, but trouble for the airline continues. Two San Diego residents filed a class-action lawsuit over Southwest’s system meltdown that stranded thousands of passengers over the holidays. KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen has the details.<br/>. A proposed class-action lawsuit was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
SAN DIEGO, CA

