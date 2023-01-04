Read full article on original website
KPBS
Number of people hospitalized with COVID doubles since Thanksgiving
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has climbed throughout the holiday season, and with end-of-year travel and new omicron subvariants taking hold in San Diego County, experts worry the trend could continue. As of Dec. 28, nearly 480 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized – more than double the...
KPBS
San Diego Blood Bank: Blood donations low during winter
Winter is a tough time to get blood donations. Claudine Van Gonka of the San Diego Blood Bank said there's several reasons why. “Coming out of the holidays ... people are sick," Van Gonka said. "The colleges and high schools that normally host blood drives ... are still out for this season. And that accounts for about 20% of all the blood that we collect every year.”
kusi.com
Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
KPBS
New plastics made from plants developed in San Diego
Surfer Tom Cooke stands on a beach in Encinitas where other surfers are catching plenty of waves. It’s a nice clean beach but plastic waste isn’t far away, floating in what’s called the Pacific Garbage Patch. Go elsewhere in the world to surf, Cooke said, and you...
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
NBC San Diego
Track the Rain in San Diego With NBC 7's First Alert Doppler 7 Radar
When rain hits the region, NBC 7's First Alert team of meteorologists tracks the storm to bring you the most accurate weather forecast in San Diego County. Use the First Alert Doppler 7 Radar below to track the storm in real-time and to see its future path.
NBC San Diego
Atmospheric River to Hit San Diego With Rain, Snow & Possible Floods
An atmospheric river taking aim for California was expected to bring heavy rains to an already-drenched San Diego County overnight Thursday, creating the possibility for flooding, downed trees and big waves to end the first week of the New Year. The atmospheric river, which is a term used to describe...
Travel alert: No COASTER service this weekend due to rail line closure
COASTER service in San Diego County will not be available to travelers this weekend due to regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, officials said.
kusi.com
Two San Diego families involved in “Varsity Blues” college scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mastermind behind the most publicized college admissions scam in recent memory, William Singer, will go to prison for three and a half years after a ruling by federal judge in Boston. More than 50 people involved have been charged. Two San Diegans and their...
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
KPBS
Task Force on Homelessness calls for more volunteers for Point in Time Count
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness Thursday put out a call for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 Point in Time Count later this month. The count — scheduled for Jan. 26 — is a federally required activity and a "crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county," a statement from the RTFH reads.
‘Locals Month’: San Diego residents get free admission to Whaley House, Old Town Trolley Tours
The locals-only deal runs through Tuesday, Jan. 31
thediscoveriesof.com
Best Airbnbs in San Diego: Cool, Quirky & Stylish Accommodation in San Diego
Planning a trip to San Diego? You’ll need somewhere to stay. I’ve got you covered – these are the best Airbnbs in San Diego. Now, I love a luxe hotel. But there are a few cool cities around the globe where I genuinely believe it’s better to stay in an Airbnb. San Diego is one of those places.
KPBS
Proposed class-action lawsuit filed in San Diego against Southwest Airlines
Things are starting to get back to normal for Southwest passengers, but trouble for the airline continues. Two San Diego residents filed a class-action lawsuit over Southwest’s system meltdown that stranded thousands of passengers over the holidays. KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen has the details.<br/>. A proposed class-action lawsuit was...
San Diego County offering sandbags for upcoming storms
SAN DIEGO — The County and CAL FIRE are offering sandbags to residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas as another round of storms prepares to hit the region on New Year’s Eve. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds. The county already saw...
KPBS
Could the drought soon be over? It depends on what we mean by 'drought'
California’s most recent drought has stretched on for more than three years now. So people took notice when a San Diego scientist told the San Jose Mercury News Wednesday that the drought could be over with a few more weeks of storms like the ones we’ve been having.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
kusi.com
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
Shake Shack Planning Drive-Thru Location in San Diego
Burger Chain Building from the Ground Up In Mira Mesa
Body Found on I-5 Freeway On-Ramp in Middletown Near San Diego Airport
A body turned up Tuesday on a freeway entrance near San Diego International Airport. The discovery on the on-ramp from Hancock Street to southbound Interstate 5 in the Middletown area was reported shortly after 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the dead person, described only...
