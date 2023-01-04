ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gen Z, millennials open to ‘alternative’ wedding rings such as tattoos: poll

By Erin Keller
 2 days ago

One in five millennials would be open to tying the knot permanently with a tattoo ring — more than any other generation, new research shows.

A poll conducted in November of people in serious relationships found 66% would be interested in giving or receiving an engagement ring that doesn’t feature a diamond.

The survey showed that younger generations are most open to alternate rings — 74% of Gen Z and millennials are open to it, while only half of baby boomers agree.

In addition to tattoos (15%), the list of alternate engagement ring focal pieces includes metal (40%), emeralds (37%) and sapphires (36%).

Nearly three in five respondents said they would like to be part of choosing the ring from the get-go, with millennials being the most likely generation to do so (71%).

Regardless, respondents looked on average at eight different rings before choosing the right one, with 18% looking at more than 10 rings before finding the final token of love.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Minted , the survey also explored how couples are planning their engagements throughout the year and during the holiday season.

For 52% of respondents, the most important parts of the proposal are the personal touches and thoughtfulness.

Respondents also prefer a more intimate setting, with 49% preferring to get engaged in private rather than in public (17%).
Two in five place a higher value on what is said during the proposal, and only 25% of respondents think the ring is the most important part.

Traditions like getting down on one knee (51%) and asking their partner’s parents for permission (34%) are still important to respondents no matter their age.

If given the choice, respondents overwhelmingly prefer to be surprised by the proposal, rather than know it’s coming (56% vs 13%).

“Thought does count when it comes to the perfect proposal. Whether you’re following traditions of the past or forging new ones, marking the moment with thoughtful touches your partner appreciates will make for the best memories. Keepsakes and personalized save the dates can make sure the magic always shines through!” Minted said in a statement.

Respondents feel inspired by the romance of the holiday season (54%), want the opportunity to make the holiday extra special (49%) and enjoy that friends and family are already together (45%).

Following the engagement, two in five waited less than 15 minutes before telling the first person the news, while 37% waited more than an hour before sharing.

And it seems most people think twice before immediately posting a picture of the ring on Instagram. One in four believe their friends would be offended if they first found out about their engagement through social media.

While the specific timing of “engagement season” may be up for debate, the survey asked respondents’ thoughts on getting engaged during the holiday season and found that 52% would want to get engaged during the holidays.

The survey asked 500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X and 500 baby boomers in serious relationships, engaged or married about their preferences.
The reason being respondents feel inspired by the romance of the holiday season (54%), want the opportunity to make the holiday extra special (49%) and enjoy that friends and family are already together (45%).

Those respondents would prefer to specifically get engaged on Christmas Day (46%) or New Year’s Eve (46%).

“A holiday proposal or engagement announcement is sure to spread joy, and the photos from these moments are sure to keep everyone in the festive spirit for months to come,” Minted noted in its statement.

