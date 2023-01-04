ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Pickup sped over California police department’s lawn, rammed patrol vehicle. Driver in custody

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjin0_0k2bAnUK00

Officers arrested the driver of a pickup that reportedly sped over the front lawn of the Yuba City Police Department, which led to a vehicle chase that ended after the truck rammed into an occupied police vehicle.

The incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. Friday, when a silver Ford F-150 drove over the Police Department’s front lawn and onto Poole Boulevard at a high rate of speed, Yuba City police announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

Officers found the Ford pickup about 10 minutes later in a nearby parking lot in the 1200 block of Stabler Lane. Police said the pickup driver, later identified as 46-year-old David Mattu of Yuba City, immediately reversed the Ford toward an officer’s marked patrol vehicle.

The officer in the patrol vehicle avoided a collision with the Ford pickup, which drove over two planter boxes and headed east on Butte House Road. The officers initiated a pursuit. Police said Mattu refused to stop the pickup, which made a U-turn and headed west on Butte House.

The pickup then stopped abruptly on Butte House, but police said Mattu refused to get out of the vehicle. The officers then placed stop-sticks near the pickup’s wheels to puncture the tires.

Mattu later drove over the stop-sticks and rammed the pickup into an occupied police vehicle while trying to escape, according to the Police Department. The pickup later crashed into a large brick sign, disabling the vehicle.

Police said Mattu refused to get out of the pickup, so officers negotiated with him for about an hour before officers took him into custody. It was then that officers discovered he was suffering from a minor self-inflicted injury, according to the Police Department.

It was unclear whether Mattu got out of the pickup on his own, and the Police Department did not indicate in the news release what type of injury he had.

Mattu was taken to a hospital for medical treatment before he was booked at Sutter County Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony vehicle pursuit, vandalism and delaying or obstructing an officer. Police said Mattu remained at the jail Tuesday; his bail amount was set at $100,000.

The officer in the patrol vehicle rammed by the pickup was examined by medical personnel as a precaution and was later released to full duty, according to the Police Department.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Grass Valley man shot by police after a foot chase

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police said an officer shot a man during a foot chase on Wednesday. The shooting happened after police responded to a report of a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue and heard possible gunfire coming from the area, police said on Facebook.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

17-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after a New Year's Day homicide in Carmichael. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening and did not identify the suspect. CASE HISTORY. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the...
CARMICHAEL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman

An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident Occurs in North Highlands

Myrtle Avenue Fatality Accident Costs Life of Pedestrian. A fatal hit-and-run was reported in North Highlands on December 29. The Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the pedestrian was around Myrtle Avenue, where it crosses Auburn Boulevard, when a vehicle struck him. Moments later, another vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was lying on the road.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
TULARE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
CHICO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

52K+
Followers
651
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy