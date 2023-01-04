Read full article on original website
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama has 2 of the nation’s hottest lake front real estate markets
Two of the hottest lake front real estate markets in the country can be found in Alabama. That’s according to Hoover-based Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, which has released its 2023 “Hot Lakes” Top Ten list. Lake Martin was fifth, while...
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates
The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
Congress, teddy-bear surprise, gone country: Down in Alabama
A lot of people in Alabama, and the South, like to play up their country side a bit. Even if the closest they’ve come to a farm is their grad-school roommate’s little organic flower bed. It’s common to see occasional camo in Avondale and pickup trucks double-parked in...
Billboard king Alexander Shunnarah is taking over Birmingham’s skyline
A familiar face is taking a familiar spot on the Birmingham skyline. Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah will adorn the billboard atop the Two North 20th Building - one of the largest billboards in the state. The 179-by 25-foot sign on top of the 17-story building at Morris Avenue is...
These 24 Alabama towns no longer count as urban areas, according to U.S. Census
Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border.
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: Best ever? Bryce Young was the Crimson Tide's gifted, imperfect, legendary quarterback
The Bryce Young Story at Alabama never had to be perfect to be legendary. It never was quite perfect, as a matter of fact. There was the national championship Bama won in 2020 with Young standing on the sidelines and watching while Mac Jones got all the glory. There was...
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
WHNT-TV
Woman Finds Ashes in Teddy Bear
A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. Senator Katie Britt sits down for an interview after being sworn in as Alabama's first woman elected to the upper chamber. Alabama Leaders Seek Renewal of Economic Incentives. Some state leaders are...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s 2024 recruiting class is already among nation’s best
The Alabama Crimson Tide are already on pace to sign another great recruiting class during the 2024 recruiting cycle after signing one of the best classes in recent history last month. The Tide currently hold verbal commitments from five 2024 recruits. Here is a look at each of them:. Jaylen...
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
Zoe’s Kitchen in Mountain Brook closes: 1 left in Birmingham area
Zoe’s Kitchen, founded in Birmingham, has one location left in the the area after another restaurant closed. The Mountain Brook location, in Crestline Village, is no longer open. According to the chain’s website, the only remaining location in the Birmingham area is the restaurant at 1819 5th Ave. N....
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star CB Cormani McClain poses with Alabama signees after All-America game
Cormani McClain was spotted in Alabama football’s signees group picture Tuesday after the Under Armour All-America game, and it had Crimson Tide fans excited about possibly adding the five-star to the Crimson Tide’s loaded 2023 recruiting class. McClain is verbally committed to Miami, but he has not officially...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama.
Alabama severe weather: About 6,800 remain without power
After severe weather swept through Alabama on Tuesday, many across the state found themselves without electricity. As of shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were more than 300 outages across the state, affecting some 6,800 Alabama Power customers, the utility reported. The bulk of the outages seem to be near...
momcollective.com
The Best Biscuits in Birmingham
If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
