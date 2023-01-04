ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AL.com

See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates

The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
AL.com

These 24 Alabama towns no longer count as urban areas, according to U.S. Census

Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border.
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
WHNT-TV

Woman Finds Ashes in Teddy Bear

A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. Senator Katie Britt sits down for an interview after being sworn in as Alabama's first woman elected to the upper chamber. Alabama Leaders Seek Renewal of Economic Incentives. Some state leaders are...
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star CB Cormani McClain poses with Alabama signees after All-America game

Cormani McClain was spotted in Alabama football’s signees group picture Tuesday after the Under Armour All-America game, and it had Crimson Tide fans excited about possibly adding the five-star to the Crimson Tide’s loaded 2023 recruiting class. McClain is verbally committed to Miami, but he has not officially...
AL.com

Alabama severe weather: About 6,800 remain without power

After severe weather swept through Alabama on Tuesday, many across the state found themselves without electricity. As of shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were more than 300 outages across the state, affecting some 6,800 Alabama Power customers, the utility reported. The bulk of the outages seem to be near...
momcollective.com

The Best Biscuits in Birmingham

If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
