Gilford, NH

Austin Ballard
1d ago

hmm...the article says "threatened others with a knife". unclear exactly how that's meant. but a knife, I think unless someone was about to get stabbed fatally, which could have been the case of course...can't officers use less deadly, yet incapacitating force? a shot to the shoulder for instance will cause someone to drop what ever is in the hand. Let's see what happens

kris
1d ago

its the government's fault. they're taking the power from parents to discipline their children and this is what happens. I attempted to take my daughters iPad as punishment and almost lost my life. take the guns out of the hands of those coward officers and then maybe they'll learn some public relation skills.

Related
newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for 2 suspects in Jiffy Mart robbery in Lebanon

LEBANON — Police are still investigating a theft that occurred in Lebanon, New Hampshire back in December. Authorities were notified of two men that stole money from a safe at the Exit 18 Jiffy Mart at around 9:30 p.m. Police say one suspect distracted the clerks while the second...
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Dog stolen in Tunbridge

TUNBRIDGE — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a dog that was stolen in Tunbridge. The theft took place on New Brighton Hill Road. Police say Brent Morrill reported that his dog Tundra was stolen from inside his home. Tundra is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky. Morrill...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fire destroys Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH — A fire broke out early this morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The incident took place at a mobile home at around 2:30 a.m. According to reports, there were no injuries. The unit was home to four people who were all present at the time of the fire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Police Make Arrest Following Weekend Stabbing Outside Emergency Shelter

(Manchester, NH) — Manchester police have been able to make an arrest following a weekend stabbing outside of an emergency shelter in the city. Charles Dexter is accused of attacking two people during a fight outside of the Families in Transition shelter on Saturday. The two victims were injured but are expected to make a full recovery. Dexter is now facing multiple charges including assault.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD — An 84-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in Weathersfield on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic violence incident on North Runway Road at around 6:30 p.m. Atilio Barreda, of Weathersfield, was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing.
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Autopsy Being Conducted Today On Body Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

An autopsy is being conducted today on the body of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilford. The state Attorney General’s Office says police were called to a home on Varney Point Road Sunday night after getting a report of a resident armed with a knife. During an encounter with the man, one of the officers opened fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
GILFORD, NH
WGME

Officer-involved shooting in NH results in death

GILFORD, New Hampshire -- An officer-involved shooting in Gilford on New Year's Day resulted in the death of the armed resident. Attorney General Formella said that officials from the AG's office are investigating the incident. At about 10 p.m., Gilford police officers responded to the report of a person armed...
GILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
nbcboston.com

NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase

A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
ENFIELD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trespass, disorderly conduct in Bradford

BRADFORD — A 23-year-old man from Orange was arrested in Bradford on Tuesday. Police say they were notified that a man was told to leave the Valley Vista and refused to do so. According to the report, he was being violent at the time. Police identified the man as...
BRADFORD, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Inmate Escaped Transitional Housing In Manchester

A minimum security resident of the Calumet Transitional Housing in Manchester has been placed on escape status. The state Department of Corrections reported 21-year-old Joseph Balestier failed to return from his off-site job. He was last seen late Monday night walking on South Willow Street. He’s serving time for robbery and burglary with parole eligibility next month. Anyone with information regarding Balestier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DOC’s Investigations Bureau.
MANCHESTER, NH

