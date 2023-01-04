An autopsy is being conducted today on the body of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilford. The state Attorney General’s Office says police were called to a home on Varney Point Road Sunday night after getting a report of a resident armed with a knife. During an encounter with the man, one of the officers opened fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

GILFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO