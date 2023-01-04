Read full article on original website
Austin Ballard
1d ago
hmm...the article says "threatened others with a knife". unclear exactly how that's meant. but a knife, I think unless someone was about to get stabbed fatally, which could have been the case of course...can't officers use less deadly, yet incapacitating force? a shot to the shoulder for instance will cause someone to drop what ever is in the hand. Let's see what happens
6
kris
1d ago
its the government's fault. they're taking the power from parents to discipline their children and this is what happens. I attempted to take my daughters iPad as punishment and almost lost my life. take the guns out of the hands of those coward officers and then maybe they'll learn some public relation skills.
2
NHPR
Police shot Gilford teen allegedly armed with a knife within two minutes of arriving, call logs show
Police officers responding to a distress call in Gilford on New Year’s Day were on scene for approximately two minutes before shooting and killing a teenager inside his home who was allegedly armed with a knife. Mischa Fay, 17, was killed by a single gunshot fired by an officer,...
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
YAHOO!
York home targeted for marijuana, money: Four plead guilty to heist that ended in gunfire
YORK, Maine — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with a violent York home invasion where he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash. Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, pleaded guilty in federal court...
WMUR.com
Suspect in multi-town chase drove head-on toward troopers, state police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — State police said an Enfield man accused of leading them on a chase Tuesday morning was driving an unregistered vehicle and has a record that includes driving while intoxicated. They said Ryan Sharkey, 40, sped away from a trooper who tried to stop him around 1...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for 2 suspects in Jiffy Mart robbery in Lebanon
LEBANON — Police are still investigating a theft that occurred in Lebanon, New Hampshire back in December. Authorities were notified of two men that stole money from a safe at the Exit 18 Jiffy Mart at around 9:30 p.m. Police say one suspect distracted the clerks while the second...
WMUR.com
Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot, killed by police in Gilford
GILFORD, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at his home by Gilford police on New Year's Day. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
WMUR.com
Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
newportdispatch.com
Dog stolen in Tunbridge
TUNBRIDGE — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a dog that was stolen in Tunbridge. The theft took place on New Brighton Hill Road. Police say Brent Morrill reported that his dog Tundra was stolen from inside his home. Tundra is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky. Morrill...
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH — A fire broke out early this morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The incident took place at a mobile home at around 2:30 a.m. According to reports, there were no injuries. The unit was home to four people who were all present at the time of the fire.
WMUR.com
Man accused of stabbing 2 outside Manchester homeless shelter held without bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A homeless man accused of stabbing two others near a Manchester shelter on New Year's Eve is being held without bail. Charles Dexter, 34, is being held in preventative detention after a judge cited his long criminal record in court Wednesday. Police said a fight broke...
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Police Make Arrest Following Weekend Stabbing Outside Emergency Shelter
(Manchester, NH) — Manchester police have been able to make an arrest following a weekend stabbing outside of an emergency shelter in the city. Charles Dexter is accused of attacking two people during a fight outside of the Families in Transition shelter on Saturday. The two victims were injured but are expected to make a full recovery. Dexter is now facing multiple charges including assault.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — An 84-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in Weathersfield on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic violence incident on North Runway Road at around 6:30 p.m. Atilio Barreda, of Weathersfield, was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing.
thepulseofnh.com
Autopsy Being Conducted Today On Body Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
An autopsy is being conducted today on the body of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilford. The state Attorney General’s Office says police were called to a home on Varney Point Road Sunday night after getting a report of a resident armed with a knife. During an encounter with the man, one of the officers opened fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
WGME
Officer-involved shooting in NH results in death
GILFORD, New Hampshire -- An officer-involved shooting in Gilford on New Year's Day resulted in the death of the armed resident. Attorney General Formella said that officials from the AG's office are investigating the incident. At about 10 p.m., Gilford police officers responded to the report of a person armed...
newportdispatch.com
Police chase through several New Hampshire towns ends with crash in Warner
WARNER — A 40-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a crash in Warner early this morning after fleeing from police. Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding on I-93 north at around 1:10 a.m. The driver failed to stop for the troopers and...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
nbcboston.com
NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase
A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespass, disorderly conduct in Bradford
BRADFORD — A 23-year-old man from Orange was arrested in Bradford on Tuesday. Police say they were notified that a man was told to leave the Valley Vista and refused to do so. According to the report, he was being violent at the time. Police identified the man as...
WMTW
Driver loses control after crash, rear-ends NH state trooper cruiser in breakdown lane
BOW, N.H. — Multiple cars were involved in a crash on a New Hampshire highway, sending three people to hospitals. According to police, Michael Dimattia was trying to merge into a middle lane on I-93 North in the town of Bow when he hit the back of a Ford Transit van driven by Danielle Checcki.
thepulseofnh.com
Inmate Escaped Transitional Housing In Manchester
A minimum security resident of the Calumet Transitional Housing in Manchester has been placed on escape status. The state Department of Corrections reported 21-year-old Joseph Balestier failed to return from his off-site job. He was last seen late Monday night walking on South Willow Street. He’s serving time for robbery and burglary with parole eligibility next month. Anyone with information regarding Balestier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DOC’s Investigations Bureau.
