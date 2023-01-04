ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

El Paso city council to vote on future of downtown arena project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso got an update on the feasibility study done on the downtown arena project also known as Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Electric will soon close all of their walk-in centers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric said they decided to close all of their walk-in locations. People KFOX14 spoke with said they were shocked to hear the news and they did not agree with the decision. "It’s gonna hurt the community it really is and they should...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Law enforcement respond to crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 10. The crash left the Horizon exit heading east closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT camera showed smoke coming out of one vehicle. It is unknown of injuries. It is unknown...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sheriff's office partners with Tornillo ISD to provide school resource officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it is partnering will the Tornillo Independent School District to provide a school resource officer at campuses. Deputy Eduardo Placencia will be moving from campus to campus, Tornillo Superintendent Rosy Vega-Barrio confirmed. Deputy Eduardo Placencia...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Fire inside Las Cruces home garage put out

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of a Las Cruces home was damaged by a fire Wednesday, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called out to a fire inside a garage at a home on the 2500 block of Centennial Street around 2:30 p.m. The small fire was...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Record-breaking numbers amid migrant crisis strain resources at El Paso Salvation Army

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army served 26,927 total meals in El Paso in December, that is a 106 percent increase in monthly meals compared to October. The Salvation Army helps at the County Processing Center, providing a fixed feeding site as well as distribution of hygiene products. The operation is seeing anywhere from 500-1200 meals served per day.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Food City sells hundreds of Rosca de Reyes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People throughout El Paso celebrate el Día de Reyes, or the Ephiphany, on January 6 by gathering around and sharing a traditional bread called 'Rosca de Reyes'. Decorated with sprinkles, jellied fruit, and sugar paste, the bread includes at least one small plastic...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Food supply dwindles at El Paso shelter as migrant crisis persists

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy