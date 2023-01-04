Read full article on original website
Investigators: Owego Man Used Table Leg to Kill His Mother
A Tioga County man has been charged with murder after his mother's body was discovered in her Town of Owego home. Authorities say 33-year-old James Kvassay was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at his mother's residence at 2230 Day Hollow Road. Sheriff's deputies and state troopers were sent to the...
14-Year-Old Boy From NY Goes Missing After Attending School Event, Police Say
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing after attending a school event. Ontario County resident John Abrams, of Honeoye, was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School, where he attended a school event, police said in an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Officer Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An officer was treated at a hospital for injuries and blood exposure after an incident at the Elmira Correctional Facility last month. According to NYSCOPBA, the incident occurred on December 29th. Officials say an officer was spit on by an inmate from his cell. The officer then opened the cell door to bring the inmate to a special housing unit.
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
IN CUSTODY: Suspect with weapon wanted in Andover, Wellsville area at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell
The suspect has been captured and is at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell (file photo from JMH). Police have confirmed to the Sun the man wanted from an incident on Tuesday night which caused a shelter-in-place for residents of Elm Valley is in custody. After 1 p.m., the man...
Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
Chemung County Sheriff Road Patrol Captain retires after 23 years
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a longtime deputy who has been with the department for more than 20 years. Captain Matthew R. Stevens retired from the Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2023 after serving for 23 years. Members from the department joined together in front of the Justice […]
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phelan Nguyen on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
Ithaca Police are reporting that a man from Enfield has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a building while knowing that there were people inside who could have been injured.
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - A woman is behind bars and a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times on New Year's Eve. Police say 58-year-old Veronica Kelly of Owego was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 58-year-old man also from Owego. According to the Owego Police Department, the man had stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
On New Year's Eve, at approximately 11:20 p.m., an Owego woman called authorities and reported that she had stabbed another individual.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
Ithaca man facing narcotic, gun charges
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Ithaca man is behind bars after police say they found weapons and narcotics during two search warrants. 39-year-old William L. Ellison was arrested Wednesday morning. Ithaca Police said they had a specialized response team serve a search warrant at a home on South Geneva Street, and a person on South Cayuga Street.
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
Cuban national arrested after fleeing police in Wellsville
WELLSVILLE, NY – A Cuban national has been arrested after fleeing police in Wellsville. Edward A. Bulkeley III, 31, of Cuba, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer, Motor Vehicle 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, AUO 3rd, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Improper/No Signal and Failure to Stop at Stop Signs. As a result of an attempted traffic stop on South Main Street and East Hanover Street, the vehicle driven by Bulkeley was pursued from East Dyke Street to Williams Avenue and finally stopped School Street. Following his arrest in Merriam Heights, Bulkeley was processed, issued an appearance ticket The post Cuban national arrested after fleeing police in Wellsville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police file charges after harassing letters continue
Athens, Pa. — A 64-year-old man has been charged for harassing a woman in Towanda, police say. Gary Park of Athens repeatedly sent letters to a 55-year-old woman on McKinney Hill Road in Litchfield Township, according to State Tropper Leland Loziere. Police plan to charge Park after the woman complained on Dec. 30, records show.
