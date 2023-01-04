Read full article on original website
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Think California’s new pay transparency law doesn’t apply to your company? You might be wrong
Even employers that operate outside of California are required to follow the Golden State’s new pay transparency law, which went into effect Jan. 1, if there’s a chance they could fill open positions with remotely based workers there. That’s according to an interpretation of the new law by...
California workers are getting new protections in 2023 despite companies' opposition
A wide range of Californians, from white-collar professionals to blue-collar agricultural laborers, fast-food servers, and construction workers, are expected to benefit in 2023 from new, far-reaching legislation that aims to improve working conditions.
rwcpulse.com
Newsom clears misconceptions on gas gouging penalties
On Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022), Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants...
California Inflation Relief: See if You’ll Get Paid in January
If you live in California and qualify for inflation relief but haven't received a payment yet, it should be coming your way soon. Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare...
New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway
Several news bills were signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom last year, and are officially in effect as 2023 is underway. Related Story: Looking at new laws coming in 2023 One new law included new holidays in 2023: Genocide Remembrance Day: April 24Juneteenth: June 19Lunar New Year: 2nd or 3rd new moon following the The post New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway appeared first on KESQ.
Opinion: Frivolous Lawsuits Have Turned California into a ‘Judicial Hellhole’
California is the worst state to do business, and it’s not even close. It seems that with each passing year our state’s business climate gets worse, and legislators refuse to take action to protect small businesses and employees. The American Tort Reform Foundation just released its annual Judicial...
6 Crazy California Laws That Should Be Banned In Idaho
You can't walk five feet in the Gem State without running into someone from California or who has a story about California. We continue to see folks from California coming into Idaho searching for a better life. Idahoans often wonder how bad California is that so many folks leave the Golden State.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Some, but not all, new laws for 2023
The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
The next phase of California housing reforms? Climate-safe homeownership
With one-quarter of Californians living in areas considered high-risk for wildfire, state leaders need to emphasize policies that generate more middle-income housing inside cities and create pathways to homeownership.
No more excuses. California must prioritize children in foster care
Roughly 60,000 children are in California's foster care system. For years, state leaders have failed to make progress or increase support for them. In 2023, it must be a priority.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report says California plan to reach ambitious emissions reduction goals lacks ‘clear strategy’
The Legislative Analyst’s Office on Wednesday criticized a recently-adopted state plan outlining how California will meet ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, saying it lacked “a clear strategy” and “specificity.”. The report from the agency, which advises the state Legislature on policy and fiscal matters,...
From Legalizing Jaywalking to Banning Fur, California Starts 2023 with Hundreds of New Laws
Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan. 1:. • SB 107, the...
California looking for sterilization victims to pay them reparations
Sacramento — About 600 people alive today can't have children because California's government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations.But after a year of searching, the state has approved just 51 people for payments out of 310 applications. There's one year left to look before the $4.5 million program shuts down and the challenges remain steep. State officials have denied 103 people, closed three incomplete applications and are processing 153 others - but they say it's difficult...
NBC San Diego
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Several California Cities
There's a high cost of living in California, and the latest data from 2021 reveals what it takes to be considered "middle class" in several California cities. According to Pew Research Center data, the American middle class has been shrinking the past five decades. More Americans have entered either the...
coloradoboulevard.net
California Public Utilities Commission Disincentivizes Rooftop Solar
The action of the CPUC jeopardized California’s 2030 climate goal. Recognizing that reducing our reliance on fossil fuels is an essential component of climate action, in 2019 California increased its renewable energy goal to 60% by 2030. Early last year, EIX, Southern California Edison (SCE)’s corporate parent, announced that California will not meet the 2030 climate goal.
Washington Examiner
California's New Year's resolution: Let transgender youth suffer irreversible harm
For many, the first of January offers the chance of a new beginning, an opportunity to reflect and set goals to improve oneself. The average person might set New Year’s resolutions such as eating less, calling their parents more, or finally kicking that Netflix addiction in favor of cracking open a book.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency and Mobilizes State Government Ahead of Winter Storms
January 4, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Working to protect Californians from the incoming winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California to support the ongoing response to recent winter storms. The emergency proclamation supports emergency relief efforts including authorizing the mobilization of the California...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As California pursues aggressive climate goals, what happens to its oil and gas workers?
As California transitions away from fossil fuels in the years ahead to pursue aggressive climate goals, an increasing number of oil and gas workers across the state will be forced to put their skills to use elsewhere. But just how many workers will be affected and how difficult will it...
News 8 KFMB
New CA law allows lawsuits against sale, distribution of illegal weapons
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
