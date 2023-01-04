ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

rwcpulse.com

Newsom clears misconceptions on gas gouging penalties

On Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022), Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants...
KESQ News Channel 3

New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway

Several news bills were signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom last year, and are officially in effect as 2023 is underway. Related Story: Looking at new laws coming in 2023 One new law included new holidays in 2023: Genocide Remembrance Day: April 24Juneteenth: June 19Lunar New Year: 2nd or 3rd new moon following the The post New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway appeared first on KESQ.
103.5 KISSFM

6 Crazy California Laws That Should Be Banned In Idaho

You can't walk five feet in the Gem State without running into someone from California or who has a story about California. We continue to see folks from California coming into Idaho searching for a better life. Idahoans often wonder how bad California is that so many folks leave the Golden State.
IDAHO STATE
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Some, but not all, new laws for 2023

The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report says California plan to reach ambitious emissions reduction goals lacks ‘clear strategy’

The Legislative Analyst’s Office on Wednesday criticized a recently-adopted state plan outlining how California will meet ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, saying it lacked “a clear strategy” and “specificity.”. The report from the agency, which advises the state Legislature on policy and fiscal matters,...
CBS Sacramento

California looking for sterilization victims to pay them reparations

Sacramento — About 600 people alive today can't have children because California's government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations.But after a year of searching, the state has approved just 51 people for payments out of 310 applications. There's one year left to look before the $4.5 million program shuts down and the challenges remain steep. State officials have denied 103 people, closed three incomplete applications and are processing 153 others - but they say it's difficult...
NBC San Diego

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Several California Cities

There's a high cost of living in California, and the latest data from 2021 reveals what it takes to be considered "middle class" in several California cities. According to Pew Research Center data, the American middle class has been shrinking the past five decades. More Americans have entered either the...
coloradoboulevard.net

California Public Utilities Commission Disincentivizes Rooftop Solar

The action of the CPUC jeopardized California’s 2030 climate goal. Recognizing that reducing our reliance on fossil fuels is an essential component of climate action, in 2019 California increased its renewable energy goal to 60% by 2030. Early last year, EIX, Southern California Edison (SCE)’s corporate parent, announced that California will not meet the 2030 climate goal.
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency and Mobilizes State Government Ahead of Winter Storms

January 4, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Working to protect Californians from the incoming winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California to support the ongoing response to recent winter storms. The emergency proclamation supports emergency relief efforts including authorizing the mobilization of the California...
