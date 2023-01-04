Billerica man dies in single-car crash in Chelmsford on New Year’s Day

The car hit two utility poles and rolled over.

A 30-year-old Billerica man died in Chelmsford on New Year’s Day in a single-car crash, according to police.

Chelmsford police said in a news release that around 8:15 p.m. Sunday evening, they responded to 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-car crash. When they got to the scene, they found a gray car that had hit two utility poles and rolled over.

The driver, a 30-year-old Billerica man, was the only person in the vehicle and was suffering serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Chelmsford Police Department, the department said. The victim’s name was not released as of Sunday, as his next of kin had not yet been notified, and no further information has been released.

National Grid responded Sunday to repair the broken utility poles.