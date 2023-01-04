Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
Here's why police, attorneys can no longer speak publicly about the Moscow murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Latah County Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued an order Tuesday night that prohibits investigators, law enforcement, attorneys and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney from speaking to the media or public about the Moscow murders. The decision comes less than 24 hours after...
KXLY
Court order prohibits police from sharing further information on Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are no longer allowed to share information on the University of Idaho student murders case due to a nondissemination order. Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued the court order on Tuesday. This means all investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the...
Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
KREM
Defense, prosecution experts weigh in on high-profile cases, Moscow murder suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — John Henry Browne knows highly publicized cases. "Nobody in their right mind in the 70s and 80s would think Ted Bundy might be innocent," the seasoned defense attorney says of one of his past cases. He defended the convicted serial killer, but that was long before...
Idaho murders: Judge issues gag order blocking officials, defense from discussing case against Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Judge Megan Marshall has issued a gag order in the ambush murders of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their sleep in November.
Legal, DNA experts weigh in on future of University of Idaho murders case
28-year-old Bryan Kohburger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, waived his extradition on Tuesday. A Pennsylvania judge has ordered Bryan Kohburger to be handed over to the custody of the Latah County District Attorney’s Office within ten days. The Latah County Magistrate later issued a...
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
koze.com
U of I Murder Suspect Due in Court Today
The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students in November is scheduled to appear in a Pennsylvania court today. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger’s attorney says he plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. Kohberger, a Ph.D....
KULR8
Idaho authorities prepare for Moscow murder suspect's arrival
The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. Now, authorities are preparing for his arrival at the Latah County Jail.
pullmanradio.com
Washington’s Restrictions On Law Enforcement Forces Pullman PD To Discontinue Another Vehicle Pursuit
Pullman Police were once again forced to end a vehicle pursuit because of Washington’s laws restricting law enforcement. A Pullman Officer tried to make a routine stop for a traffic violation downtown on Friday night around 10:00. The driver failed to pull over and the officer was forced to discontinue the pursuit as required by state law.
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
KREM
'A significant development' | Pennsylvania police discuss surveillance, arrest of Moscow murder suspect
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After the University of Idaho murder suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference regarding his arrest and the agency's next steps in the investigation. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa., early...
KHQ Right Now
Plane carrying Moscow murders suspect lands in Pullman
A plane carrying Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger landed in Pullman Thursday evening. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail later that evening.
PA Inmate Details Bryan Kohberger's Alleged Threats Toward Jail Guard In New Report
While awaiting extradition in a Monroe County jail cell, accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger has threatened to "cut up" guards and tried exposing himself to other inmates, claims a report by the Daily Mail. The 28-year-old Washington State University criminology doctoral candidate was arrested in Mount Pocono on Friday, Dec....
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, was...
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer." Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
Comments / 0