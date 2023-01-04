Richard David Puent (Dick), age 88, of LaCrosse passed peacefully with his wife at his side and sons Dan and Tom with him the entire day December 24, 2022 from Benedictine Manor. He was born January 18, 1934, to the late Lawrence and Anna (Anderson) Puent. Richard attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Aquinas High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital Washington DC in the Plastic Surgery Ward as a Medical Corpsman. Upon discharge he attended University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse formerly known as LaCrosse State College. He met his wife Donna Louise Zellmer and they were married June 28,1958 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

