The cost of emergency shelter: City of La Crosse spent $30,000 during winter emergency
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings during severe winter weather for unsheltered people. The Southside Neighborhood Center provided shelter for four and a half days at the city's expense.
hot967.fm
Highway In Winona County Reopens After Jackknifed Semi
(Winona County, MN) – Highway 14 is back open after a jackknifed semi caused closures Tuesday afternoon. It happened between Dutchman’s Crossing Drive and Sportsman Road near Lewiston. Initially, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office asked everyone to avoid the blocked highway. Roads reopened by 3 p.m. About...
New year, new changes for Holmen Area Fire Department
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — The Holmen Area Fire Department is expanding. Thanks to a successful November referendum, the department will hire six firefighters this year for a full crew of about 12. The department is also in the early stages of recruiting a new fire chief. The department’s shared service agreement with the City of La Crosse ended at the...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
news8000.com
Elizabeth “Betty” M. Jirsa
Elizabeth “Betty” Jirsa passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse on January 2, 1934, to Joseph and Marie (Roubik) Sinniger. Betty was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Parish. She attended Holy Trinity Grade School, and...
news8000.com
Elaine R. Miller
Elaine R. Miller, 89 of Onalaska and formerly of Stoddard passed away at Morrow Home in Sparta on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born September 26, 1933 in La Crosse to Victor and Sarah (Walters) Kastenschmidt and graduated from Central High School in 1951. On July 26, 1953, she married Oscar Miller. From 1953 to 1986, Elaine worked the dairy farm alongside Oscar. In 1986, Elaine went back to school and studied to become a surgical technician. She worked from 1987 to 2007 in the Central Service Department at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse.
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
Holmen High School Marching Band sweeps parade competition in Florida
At the Reliaquest Bowl Festival Parade competition in Florida, the Marching Vikings earned a silver rating in concert band, second place in a field show competition and swept all categories in the parade competition.
news8000.com
STEVE J. RADTKE
Steve J. Radtke, 71 of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on December 9, 1951, in Berlin, Wisconsin to Albin and Adeline (Dumke) Radtke and graduated from Tri-County High School in Plainfield, WI. Steve then served in the United States Navy until his discharge. Upon returning home, he attended Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids, studying auto mechanics.
Radon Action Month: public health experts urge homeowners to test for toxic gas
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Elevated levels of radon are found in about one in every ten Wisconsin homes. January is Radon Action Month. Public health officials say it’s a great time to check your house for radon levels. Radon is an odorless, invisible gas that causes an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year among non-smokers. Lindsay Neitzel, the...
news8000.com
Martin James Callaway
We said our final “Hasty Bananas” to Martin J Callaway on the final day of 2022. Martin was born in Dubuque, IA to Gertrude and Williard Callaway on July 22, 1934. He wore many hats throughout his life, but whether he was known as Butch, Cal, Dad C, Poppa, or Marty, his kindness, generosity, and ready sense of humor brought joy to everyone he encountered.
fox9.com
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
news8000.com
Sheri LeVere Hjelsand
Sheri LeVere (Nyen) Hjelsand, passed on January 1, 2023 in La Crosse. She was 65 years old. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by her death. Sheri was born on March 9, 1957, to Odell and Madelyn (Mitskogen) Nyen of Blair, WI. Sheri graduated with honors from Blair-Taylor High School in 1975. She attended UW-La Crosse as an undergraduate and graduated from UW-Superior with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Sheri loved to paint, read, travel, and was a woman of great faith. Her memory will be cherished.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
news8000.com
UWL men’s basketball falls to UW-Platteville, 64-41
The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team was back at Mitchell Hall for the first time in three weeks as the Eagles took the floor Wednesday night to take on UW-Platteville but the Pioneers jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and never looked back, cruising to a 64-41 victory.
news8000.com
Ronald O. Helstad
Ronald O. Helstad, 91 of La Crescent, MN passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born June 14, 1931, in Ettrick, WI to Emil and Esther (Ofsdahl) Helstad. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Marine...
news8000.com
Richard David “Dick” Puent
Richard David Puent (Dick), age 88, of LaCrosse passed peacefully with his wife at his side and sons Dan and Tom with him the entire day December 24, 2022 from Benedictine Manor. He was born January 18, 1934, to the late Lawrence and Anna (Anderson) Puent. Richard attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Aquinas High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital Washington DC in the Plastic Surgery Ward as a Medical Corpsman. Upon discharge he attended University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse formerly known as LaCrosse State College. He met his wife Donna Louise Zellmer and they were married June 28,1958 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after house fire in Viroqua Monday
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Viroqua on Monday evening. The Viroqua Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Hillcrest Street on the east side of Viroqua Monday. According to Chad Buros, Viroqua...
news8000.com
Central boys basketball soars past MVC rival Holmen
The Central boys basketball team cruised to a 78-50 win over rival Holmen on Tuesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Holmen girls basketball takes down Central in OT
The Holmen girls basketball team took down Central in overtime on Tuesday night, 61-51. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
