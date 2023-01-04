Read full article on original website
Related
Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023
Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023
William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
Martha B Kulkusky obituary 1924~2023
Ms. Martha B Kulkusky, 98, a resident of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1924 in Haddock, PA she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Bobeck) Kulkusky. She and her first husband, Andrew Greybush, were married...
Robert Shank Bollinger obituary 1941~2022
Robert Shank Bollinger, age 81, of Great Cacapon, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA. Born in Chambersburg, PA, on March 15, 1941, he was the son of the late George W. and Eunice E. Shank Bollinger. Mr. Bollinger was a 1959...
Debra Lynn Crawford obituary 1955~2023
Debra Lynn Crawford, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 1, 2023, peacefully at home. She was born on August 8, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Verlo (Heller) Shupp. Debra spent the majority of her life loving and worrying about others, consistently pushing to be the best...
Ralph D Carey obituary 1939~2023
Ralph D Carey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born in August 21, 1939 in Bendersville, to the late John F. and Rosie (Warrenfeltz) Carey. Ralph was a Veteran of the US Army. Ralph was employed as an equipment...
Ralph K Baker obituary 1930~2023
Mr. Ralph K Baker, 92, formerly of the Greencastle and Waynesboro areas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Born May 1, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wilbur A. and Florence (Deihl) Baker. Mr. Baker served in the United States Army...
Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023
Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
Larry E Weidman obituary 1955~2022
Larry E Weidman, 67, of Newburg, passed away the afternoon of Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on April 3, 1955 in Lebanon, a son of the late Elwood E. and Beatrice B. (Bachman) Weidman. Larry was a 1972 graduate of the Lebanon Area High...
Beatrice Marie Hall obituary 1933~2022
Beatrice Marie Hall, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born November 9, 1933 in Monahan Twp., York County, to the late Delbert C. and Helen B. (Clelan) Kirkman. She was employed as a supervisor in logistics for the department of...
Lambert Lee Clippinger obituary 1934~2022
Lambert Lee Clippinger, age 88, formerly of Breezewood, PA, passed away at the long-term care unit at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg PA on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. Lambert was born on June 26th, 1934, in Wells Tannery, PA, the son of the late Eugene and Esther Wright...
Carol Heagey Wilson obituary 1946~2022
Carol Heagey Wilson, age 76, of Abbottstown, PA, formerly of Bakersville, NC, went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep December 28, 2022. A native of Mitchell County, NC she was the daughter of the late John and Nettie Jane King Greene. She was previously employed as...
Ross C Mohn obituary 1933~2022
Ross C Mohn, age 89 of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Health Chambersburg Hospital on December 30, 2022. He was born June 13, 1933 in Oakville, PA to the late Roy and Kathryn P. (Cramer) Mohn. Ross was widowed by his wife, Doris (Morrison) Mohn in 2019. Ross was...
Mary Janet Spalding obituary 1932~2023
Mary Janet Spalding, age 90, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Monday, January 2, 2023. Born November 26, 1932, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Ellsworth and Mary Kuhn Kendle. Janet was the former proprietor of the Nearly New Shop. She...
Tuesday A Garcia obituary 1973~2022
Tuesday A Garcia, 48, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 in her home. Born December 26, 1973 in North Adams, MA she was the daughter of the late Bob and Shirley Fleming. Tuesday touched the lives of so many people and will be fondly remembered by her...
Patrick N “PN” Brown obituary 1940~2023
Mr. Patrick N “PN” Brown, 82, formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Waynesboro, PA. Mr. Brown was the husband of Barbara W. Dalton Brown, a graduate of The Ohio State University, and a lover of golf. Mr. Brown will be...
Christine Y Moats obituary 1949~2023
Miss Christine Y Moats, 73, of Waynesboro, PA went to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 1, 2023, in her home. Born March 12, 1949 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence P. and Ardella I. (Gates) Moats. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Shirley C Lum obituary 1942~2022
Shirley C Lum (Pike), 80, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2022 at home. Born July 4, 1942 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ira Martin Pike and Helen V. (Jackson) Pike. She graduated from South Hagerstown High School, Hagerstown. Shirley was primarily a...
F&M Trust hires Chad Carroll as COO
F&M Trust is pleased to announce the hiring of Chad Carroll as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Carroll will be responsible for planning, organizing, and controlling the day-to-day activities of the bank and collaborating with the President & Chief Executive Officer in the overall administration of the bank. As a member of the bank’s senior management team, he will participate in the development of strategic plans while managing a portion of the bank’s activities in the best interests of the shareholders, customers, employees, and communities the bank serves.
Franklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrates Ben Franklin Day on January 17 With Mixer
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau is celebrating Franklin County namesake, Benjamin Franklin, on his birthday, January 17, with a Cumberland Valley Business Alliance Mixer at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 4:30 PM to 7 PM. January 17 is celebrated nationally as Benjamin Franklin Day, to remember an exceptional, accomplished, and dedicated man.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0