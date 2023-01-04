F&M Trust is pleased to announce the hiring of Chad Carroll as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Carroll will be responsible for planning, organizing, and controlling the day-to-day activities of the bank and collaborating with the President & Chief Executive Officer in the overall administration of the bank. As a member of the bank’s senior management team, he will participate in the development of strategic plans while managing a portion of the bank’s activities in the best interests of the shareholders, customers, employees, and communities the bank serves.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO