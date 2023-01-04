GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in September. Deputies were called to a shooting on Oak Meadows Street Friday, Sept. 30, and found a man shot in his car. APSO says the victim, Jasper Dorsey, 22, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

GONZALES, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO