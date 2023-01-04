ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Wanted suspects robbed, shot victim in Tigerland area, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are looking for two suspects accused of an armed robbery turned shooting in the Tigerland area. Police said the suspects followed the robbery victim after getting off of a CATS bus on Monday, Jan. 2. The incident reportedly occurred on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland Apartments.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect linked to Gonzales homicide from September in custody, deputies say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in September. Deputies were called to a shooting on Oak Meadows Street Friday, Sept. 30, and found a man shot in his car. APSO says the victim, Jasper Dorsey, 22, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says

Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase procedures in question after death of two teens

CENTRAL - Both the Central and Baton Rouge police departments had a decision to make Tuesday. In Central, a stolen car entered city limits around 3 p.m. Central Police tried to box in the driver at a red light, but the driver sped off recklessly. "He actually was driving southbound...
CENTRAL, LA
houmatimes.com

Gibson man arrested for October murder investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Gibson man wanted in connection with a murder investigation, which occurred on October 20, 2022. Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., 50, was arrested out of state on charges of 2nd Degree Murder. On December 14, 2022, Detectives of the Violent Crimes Division...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

