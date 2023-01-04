Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Accused of shooting a pregnant woman, they were later caught burglarizing cars, police say
Less than a day after a pregnant woman was injured by gunfire in Ascension Parish, Zachary police officers unwittingly captured the two suspects as they burglarized vehicles miles to the north, authorities said. Zachary police said Thursday those men, Jacolby Lockett and Keylon Robinson, were caught Tuesday afternoon near Cedar...
brproud.com
Wanted suspects robbed, shot victim in Tigerland area, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are looking for two suspects accused of an armed robbery turned shooting in the Tigerland area. Police said the suspects followed the robbery victim after getting off of a CATS bus on Monday, Jan. 2. The incident reportedly occurred on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland Apartments.
brproud.com
Suspect linked to Gonzales homicide from September in custody, deputies say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in September. Deputies were called to a shooting on Oak Meadows Street Friday, Sept. 30, and found a man shot in his car. APSO says the victim, Jasper Dorsey, 22, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
wbrz.com
Burglars reportedly shot at Ascension homeowners; suspects caught committing more crimes in EBR
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
wbrz.com
Lawsuit over deadly 2020 pursuit resurfaces after girls' deaths in weekend police chase
BATON ROUGE - The lawyer behind a lawsuit filed over a high-speed pursuit left two people dead is trying to get the case back in front of a judge after a similar situation left two innocent girls dead this past weekend. The chase started Oct. 26, 2020, in Pointe Coupee...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in deadly September shooting in Gonzales, Ascension Parish sheriff says
A man was arrested Thursday in a September shooting that left another man dead in Gonzales, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was taken into custody on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property in the death of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey.
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on theft, injuring, delinquency charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman being sought on several charges. Police said Lori Darensbourg, 27, is wanted for theft, negligent injuring, and contributing to child delinquency charges. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs...
brproud.com
Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been identified as suspects in a vehicle burglary and shooting in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, that left one person injured. On January 4, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
theadvocate.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in crashed car along I-110, Baton Rouge police say
A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition early Thursday after a police officer found him in a crashed car along Interstate 110 north with a bullet wound to the head. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the man's car, which had crashed into a concrete...
wbrz.com
Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says
Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...
theadvocate.com
Man shot, killed outside grocery store on North Foster Drive, Baton Rouge EMS says
One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive, Baton Rouge EMS said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting with a male victim in the 2100 block of North Foster Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a December 10 Shooting Death in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a December 10 Shooting Death in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, a Louisiana man was arrested in connection with the December 10, 2022, shooting death of another Louisiana while the two men were having a verbal argument. On...
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
wbrz.com
Police chase procedures in question after death of two teens
CENTRAL - Both the Central and Baton Rouge police departments had a decision to make Tuesday. In Central, a stolen car entered city limits around 3 p.m. Central Police tried to box in the driver at a red light, but the driver sped off recklessly. "He actually was driving southbound...
theadvocate.com
Why didn't an ankle monitor stop a murder-suicide? Prosecutors hope phone logs will tell.
Prosecutors are seeking phone records belonging to an employee of an ankle monitoring company accused of letting a client murder his estranged wife on their watch — an effort to pinpoint whether the company alerted anyone of the man’s movements before the slaying. Phone records sought via subpoena...
houmatimes.com
Gibson man arrested for October murder investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Gibson man wanted in connection with a murder investigation, which occurred on October 20, 2022. Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., 50, was arrested out of state on charges of 2nd Degree Murder. On December 14, 2022, Detectives of the Violent Crimes Division...
Comments / 0