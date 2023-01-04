Read full article on original website
WIBW
Helping Hands to offer pitbull spay, neuter special in February
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will show some love to pitbulls in February with a special to get unsterilized pitties spayed or neutered at a reduced price. Helping Hands Humane Society says its Community Clinic will show love to pitbulls and pitbull mixes in February with a...
WIBW
What does lights-out for one Topeka movie theatre mean for the industry and other venues?
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka received news this week that the Regal Hollywood Theatres at River Hill, off SW 6th and Wanamaker, would close, effective Friday. At the same time, the Topeka area is offering more options for live performances, and plenty of independent film making, too. Jeff Carson, board...
WIBW
Local martial arts school to offer free women’s self defense workshop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local martial arts school will offer a free women’s self-defense workshop to usher in a safe 2023. Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s Martial Arts says that from 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, he will host a comprehensive, interactive seminar to cover important self-protection information that every woman should know.
WIBW
Fire spreads from detached shed to house in Topeka, causes $15K in damage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews responded to a fire at 1715 SE Indiana Ave. around 3:05 on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Topeka Fire Department says that just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, crews were called to 1715 SE Indiana Ave. with reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a single-story home.
St. Jude Dream Home update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, located in Aquarian Acres. St. Jude and Drippe’ Homes broke ground on the newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres. Work so far includes excavation for the foundation and basement, concrete work and underground plumbing. The new home will […]
WIBW
Work begins on towers of Topeka Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church. The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down. Workers with...
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
WIBW
North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash. The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan, Kansas, is a town along the banks of the Big Blue and Kansas rivers. Manhattan, Kansas, is a lovely area with various exciting attractions and activities. With its charming historic center, quality food, and unique sites, you’re sure to love it! The city has plenty of exciting things to do. Here are a few of them.
WIBW
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
WIBW
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
WIBW
Kansas City, Topeka Zoos to swap Sumatran Tigers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Zoo will trade its Sumatran Tiger Thomas for the Topeka Zoo’s tiger Bintang in hopes to diversify the gene pool. The Kansas City Zoo announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that Thomas the Sumatran Tiger will soon make a new home at the Topeka Zoo. He was originally meant to be in the Capital City by the end of 2022, however, his arrival date has been pushed back to mid-January.
WIBW
Young professionals shine in Manhattan’s 15 Under 40
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program. The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come...
WIBW
Good Kids - Topeka High Senior aims to teach in 501
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High Senior Marilena Zuniga is a standout Trojan. She’s one of the top girls wrestling athletes in Northeast Kansas. Zuniga has signed a letter of intent to stay with 501 as a teacher upon graduation from college.
WIBW
Streets closed, crews move in at Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A court decision cleared the way for demolition work to get underway Wednesday on the Docking State Office Building. A Shawnee Co. District Court judge issued a ruling Tuesday, rejecting a claim from Plains Modern. The group was seeking to block the project, saying it wasn’t following proper historic preservation procedures.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia chicken ordinance goes live
For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
WIBW
Crews respond to ‘warming fire’ Wednesday morning at vacant Topeka house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a small fire Wednesday morning at a home just south of downtown Topeka. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story home at 1512 S.W. Harrison. Topeka Fire Department officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a small amount...
WIBW
Changes made to UNBOUND Gravel’s 200-mile elite race for 2023
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The company behind the UNBOUND Gravel bike race in Emporia has made a few changes to its 200-mile elite race category which will benefit racers and riders alike. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Life Time announced a few important changes to its 200-mile elite field for the...
WIBW
Flames and heavy smoke pour out of house that catches fire Thursday afternoon in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy flames and smoke poured out of a house that caught fire Thursday afternoon just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden frame house in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln. Firefighters battled the blaze for more...
WIBW
Update: Thursday afternoon fire classified incendiary, likely associated with trespassers, causes $20,000 damage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire caused extensive damage to a house early Thursday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden-frame house at 722 S.W. Buchanan. The fire caused extensive damage to the house. Much of the damage appeared to have occurred on the south side of the house.
