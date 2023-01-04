Read full article on original website
27 First News
Geraldine V. Sanoski, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine V. Sanoski, 91, of Blackwood, New Jersey, formerly a longtime resident of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Cindy, at her side on Friday evening, December 30, 2022, in The Samaritan Center at Voorhees in New Jersey. Mrs. Sanoski was born January 23,...
27 First News
James Merchant, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Merchant, 79, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023, in Cleveland Clinic. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
Cynthia Ann Reider, New Wilmington, PA
NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Reider, 62, of S. Market Street in New Wilmington died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born in New Castle on January 27, 1960 a daughter of the late Albert F. and Mary A. (Peluso)...
27 First News
Robert A. Bortner, Jr., Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Bortner, Jr., 62, of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, January 2, 2023 in Sharon Regional Medical Center, Sharon. Bob was born on Christmas Day December 25, 1960 in Sharon, a son of Robert and Joyce (McCracken) Bortner who survive him. A...
27 First News
Betty Jean Carroll, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Betty Jean Carroll, 97, on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Cindy and husband, Larry and granddaughter, Brandy Hartman, where she made her home. For the last ten plus years, it has been a joy and blessing to have her with us. She will be greatly missed.
27 First News
Mary Ann Holt, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Holt of Girard passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:48 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 66 years old. Mary was born in Youngstown on May 11, 1956, the daughter of the late Joseph and...
27 First News
Robert John Fusco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Fusco, 61, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bob was born on July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John J. and Lucinda M. (Sovik) Fusco. On October 11, 1997, he was united in marriage to...
27 First News
Teresa G. Wilson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa G. Wilson, 74 of Warren, formerly of North Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Healthcare Center in Warren. She was born in Warren on February 19, 1948; the daughter of the late Romey and Lois (Hott) Richards. A lifetime...
27 First News
Lloyd Carl Lew, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Carl Lew, 68, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 24, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dwight and the late Lois (Gause) Lew. On February 6,...
27 First News
Randy L. Reynolds, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randy L. Reynolds, 58, formerly of Mercer, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, North Carolina. Randy was born December 17, 1964, in Farrell, a son of the late Edwin J. and Emily A. (Spangler) Reynolds. After graduating...
27 First News
Charles W. Hoffman, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Hoffman, 67, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born February 5, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles B. and the late Betty (Kinnan) Hoffman. Charles worked as a mechanic for...
27 First News
James “Pappap” Guy, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Pappap” Guy, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 19, 1933 in Claysville, Pennsylvania, one of four sons of Claude and Ardath Guy. He was a Claysville High School graduate.
27 First News
Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
27 First News
Carol Ann Day, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Day, 80, formerly of Middlefield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Hospice House. Carol was born on November 18, 1942 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the daughter of Peter and Virginia (Chichester) Gordon Kemp. Carol was a graduate of Fairlawn High School...
27 First News
Mary Lou Whitman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Whitman, 74, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born to the late Franklin Serenus and Mary Alice Harris on June 3, 1948 in Salem. She was a 1966 graduate of United High School.
27 First News
Brian Anthony DeSalvo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Anthony DeSalvo, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Brian was born on May 27, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio the only son of Eugene E. and JoAnn M. (Mascarella) DeSalvo. A 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Tracy L. McDaniel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy L. McDaniel passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born on September 7, 1978. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.
27 First News
Juanita Ruth Thomas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Ruth Thomas, age 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 18, 1958, in Greenville, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph F. and Judith A. Powell Corson. She was preceded in death by her...
27 First News
Clyde R. Higgins, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde R. Higgins, age 80 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Arbor’s at Stow Nursing Home in Stow, Ohio. He was born on December 28, 1942 in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son...
27 First News
Frederick Andrew Ross, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Andrew Ross passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born March 15, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio and spent his childhood in Mingo Junction with his parents, Marion Dean and Jane (Lipsitz) Rossalong with his younger brother, James.
