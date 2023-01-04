Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked

Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year

Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here’s the full list
WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here's the full list

It's that time of the year again when WhatsApp will stop working on older operating system versions that still power certain iPhones and Android devices. Long-time WhatsApp users might be familiar with the company's history of discontinuing support for older devices. It's something Meta does routinely with WhatsApp, and there's no reason to panic. You'll still be able to use the popular chat app once you upgrade your device. But the deadline is almost upon us, so people with certain older devices are running out of time.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
January 2023 security update is live for Samsung's Galaxy A73
Samsung has released the January 2023 Android security patch for one more Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy A73 is picking up the latest security update. It follows the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series in the party. You can expect more Galaxy devices to join in the coming days.
Samsung's super-low-cost Galaxy A14 5G is official with high-res screen and Android 13
The race for the title of best budget phone in 2023 is heating up from the very early stages of the year, with Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G formally (and surprisingly discreetly) unveiled today en route to a US release via AT&T as soon as next week. Despite the international existence...
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is first in line for the January security patch
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is first in line for the January security patch

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones you can buy today, and they all come with the promise of prompt software updates and security patches. Through 2022, the brand garnered appreciation from users for its timely Android 13-based One UI 5 release. In 2023, the company seems intent on keeping the streak going, starting with bumping the Galaxy Note 10 to the January 2023 security patch.
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Samsung's Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices

In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Windows 7 and Windows 8 will stop getting critical security updates in one week
Microsoft’s cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support on January 10th. That’s just one week from today and also marks the launch of Microsoft Edge 109 — the last version to support the aged operating systems. But Edge isn’t the only...
Acer unveils Halo Swing smart speaker with Google Assistant
Acer is a well-known name in the PC and laptop industry, but not so much in the smart speaker business. As hard as might be to believe, the newly revealed Halo Swing is the sequel to the 2020 Halo smart speaker, which went for the same perks to differentiate from other brands: DTS sound, LED display and RGB lighting.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14

Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra possibly coming in 2024 with larger micro-LED display
We've already pondered the existence of a second-gen Apple Watch Ultra that could get released either in 2023 or 2024, but the turn of the year gave us the first big tidbit of information about the super-premium Apple wearable. According to analysts, the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen might be...
Razer's 5G-Enabled Gaming Handheld Gets January Release Date
We already knew that Razer and Verizon were teaming up to make Edge, a gaming handheld with 5G connectivity. And today, as part of its CES 2023 announcements, Razer announced that the device is launching on January 26th. Announced last October during RazerCon 2022, the Razer Edge features a 6.8-inch...
Fall Detection for the Google Watch might be rolling out soon
The latest over-the-air (OTA) update for the Pixel Watch already rolled out at the start of December. However, one of the features that Google promised to deliver over the winter season — fall detection — was missing there. Well, better late than never, right? 9to5 Google noted on...
Android 13 live for Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G in the US
Android 13 is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy A32 5G in the US. The big Android update is live for users with a carrier-locked model stateside. The company should soon cover unlocked units too. The new Android version has already been rolled out to this affordable 5G handset in most international markets.
Rumor mill presents several new features reportedly coming to the Waze app
Google announced last year that it has started to merge the Google Maps and Waze teams even though two separate apps will remain. Both Maps and Waze are tasked with getting users from point "A" to point "B" using the fastest and safest routes. But where Google Maps is more than just a navigation app that also will tell you the places to see, the places to eat, and the places to stay when you arrive at "B," Waze is mostly an app designed for navigation.
TCL rolls the dice in Vegas: three budget-priced Android phones, a low-priced tablet, and AR glasses
Chinese phone manufacturer TCL didn't come all the way to Las Vegas to watch Santana in residency at Mandalay Bay. Today, the company announced additions to the TCL 40 series including the Android-powered TCL 40 R 5G, TCL 40 SE, and TCL 408. The TCL 40 R 5G is a budget handset priced at $219. Under the hood is the 7nm Dimensity 700 chipset from MediaTek.
