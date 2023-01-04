Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Woman led officer on chase because she hadn’t taken her medication, citation says
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges after a police chase in Jessamine County. The arrest citation for 44-year-old Rebecca McWilliams says a Nicholasville police officer saw her vehicle heading north on U.S. 27 Wednesday night. The officer ran her license plate number through the system and found out she had a warrant for her arrest.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
harrodsburgherald.com
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
WKYT 27
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
WTVQ
Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Lexington’s mayor pleads for public’s help after rash of business burglaries.
UPDATE (7:55 p.m.) - Lexington Mayor Spencer Johansen, who used to be the city’s police chief, is pleading for the community’s help to catch those responsible for a rash of business break-ins since November. Johansen released the following statement on his Facebook page:. “This community has always watched...
fox56news.com
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham. Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack. Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham. Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a look back...
WKYT 27
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
Body of missing Elizabethtown man found in Marion County, suspect charged with murder
Kentucky State Police have charged one man with murder after the body of a missing person was found in an outbuilding in Marion County.
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
Wave 3
Louisville postal worker robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown Police Department said a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS) was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 29. USPS said the mail carrier is okay and was unharmed in the incident. Chief Robert Herman said the postal worker was zip tied and...
wrganews.com
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing from police
What began as a shoplifting incident ended with the arrest of a Kentucky man after he allegedly fled from police Monday night. 21-year-old Robert Anthony Magditch of Versailles, Kentucky stole $19.23 in stickers from Murphy’s USA on Cartersville Highway and then parked in the Walmart parking lot. Magditch refused...
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
WTVQ
Boyle County Schools crossing guard hit by car while directing traffic
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.
fox56news.com
Bourbon County school bus among multiple vehicles stranded in high waters
It was hectic Tuesday morning for many Kentuckians as flash flooding hit multiple counties and stranded drivers including Anderson, Bourbon, Franklin, Harrison, Scott, and Woodford. Bourbon County school bus among multiple vehicles …. It was hectic Tuesday morning for many Kentuckians as flash flooding hit multiple counties and stranded drivers...
lakercountry.com
Second escaped Casey County inmate apprehended
The second inmate that escaped from the Casey County Jail in December has been apprehended, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped from the Casey County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, and Mason was apprehended less than 48 hours after the escape.
fox56news.com
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society …. "If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a look back on the Best...
fox56news.com
Small plane crashes in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries. FOX 56 News is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
