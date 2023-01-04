Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Nick Saban introduced as Alabama Football HC in 2007
On Jan. 4, 2007, Nick Saban returned to college football after a brief stint in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Despite vehemently opposing being involved in the Crimson Tide’s search for a new head coach, Saban ultimately had to break the news to Dolphins fans that he was, in fact, taking the Alabama job.
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
Alabama Football's 'A Day' spring game date revealed
Alabama’s 2022 season has come to an end, but there’s an opportunity to see the team take the field before the start of the 2023 season. The Crimson Tide’s annual spring game, also referred to as ‘A Day,’ is a scrimmage that allows fans a look at what the upcoming season has to offer.
Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday that he will return to the Crimson Tide for one more season rather than
Previewing No. 7 Alabama Basketball Against Kentucky: Just A Minute
BamaCentral's Austin Hannon and Mason Smith talk about the Crimson Tide's upcoming matchup with the Wildcats.
Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since...
The kicker made a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon to come back for another season with the Crimson Tide.
