Seattle, WA

KING 5

Large tree down in West Seattle impacting transit

SEATTLE — A large tree that fell in West Seattle is interrupting transit routes and causing traffic delays Wednesday evening. The tree fell on 35th Avenue between Southwest Avalon Way and Southwest Snoqualmie street, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Drivers...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Recovery for Duwamish area community could take months

SEATTLE — Though it’s been days since the initial flooding on South Kenyon Street, this is the first time Dan Wooden is seeing the damage done to his basement blocks from the Duwamish River. “I don’t even know where to start,” said Wooden. He was working in Spokane...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages

High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power. As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan. Seattle City...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound

WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train

SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
SUMNER, WA
KUOW

Some fish in King County aren't safe to eat. How do you warn the right people?

Yellow perch, cutthroat trout, a couple of species of bass — in lakes Washington, Sammamish, and Meridian, these fish are not safe to eat. The Washington state Health Department has found that these and several other species of fish in three King County lakes are contaminated with a perfluorinated chemical that can harm immune and reproductive systems, and increase the risk of certain kinds of cancer.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found floating in waters of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt

EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Wind Advisory extended for east Puget Sound lowlands

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS is warning of wind...
BELLEVUE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023

A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
KENT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Animal Shelter In Everett, Washington May Start 2023 With $200,000.00 Grant

The Everett City Council will have their first meeting of the New Year Wednesday night. In addition to the fairly mundane things on their agenda like authorizing water main and drain pipe replacements is the acceptance of a $200,000.00 grant for the Everett Animal Shelter from the estate of Richard and Jean Minch of Woodinville.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Damaged monument to Nisqually chief restored in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A damaged monument that honors the death place of a Nisqually Indian chief in Lakewood has been restored. The marker was removed from its foundation the week of Dec. 25 and sat damaged on its side. The city of Lakewood said its crews got the four-ton...
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington

RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle Rents Decline for Fourth Month in a Row

Seattle started a new type of streak when Apartment List's December data came in. After seven months of increases, followed by declines in September, October, and November, rents fell yet again to close out 2022. That's four straight months of decreases in rent prices. Despite that bit of good news...
SEATTLE, WA
