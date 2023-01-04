Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Large tree down in West Seattle impacting transit
SEATTLE — A large tree that fell in West Seattle is interrupting transit routes and causing traffic delays Wednesday evening. The tree fell on 35th Avenue between Southwest Avalon Way and Southwest Snoqualmie street, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Drivers...
Recovery for Duwamish area community could take months
SEATTLE — Though it’s been days since the initial flooding on South Kenyon Street, this is the first time Dan Wooden is seeing the damage done to his basement blocks from the Duwamish River. “I don’t even know where to start,” said Wooden. He was working in Spokane...
MyNorthwest.com
High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages
High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power. As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan. Seattle City...
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
Downed trees hit home, cars, power lines across western Washington amid Wind Advisory
SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening closing the roadway for several hours and a tree fell onto a Sammamish home overnight amid a Wind Advisory that was extended for east Puget Sound lowlands. Crews are at the scene of a Sammamish home Thursday...
q13fox.com
High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound
WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train
SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
KUOW
Some fish in King County aren't safe to eat. How do you warn the right people?
Yellow perch, cutthroat trout, a couple of species of bass — in lakes Washington, Sammamish, and Meridian, these fish are not safe to eat. The Washington state Health Department has found that these and several other species of fish in three King County lakes are contaminated with a perfluorinated chemical that can harm immune and reproductive systems, and increase the risk of certain kinds of cancer.
Tri-City Herald
Local leaders don’t want an airport. But how much power do they have to stop it?
In October, government leaders in Pierce and Thurston counties made it clear they opposed siting a major airport within their jurisdictions. Officials requested that a state commission studying the viability of three rural areas — one near Graham, one near Roy and one in central Thurston County — cease doing so.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
Wind Advisory in effect for east Puget Sound lowlands; breezy elsewhere
SEATTLE — Here we blow again!. If you have Christmas inflatables lying in the yard or a big pile of leaves you have yet to put into the yard waste bin, now might be the time to move them. As a very large and powerful low-pressure storm system moves...
Wind Advisory extended for east Puget Sound lowlands
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS is warning of wind...
KING 5
Ballard Commons Park set to reopen after being closed for over a year
SEATTLE — Ballard Commons is set to reopen in early 2023, over a year after the city cleared out a homeless encampment at the park. Seattle Council Member Dan Strauss, who represents District Six, said the park is scheduled for a grand re-opening sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
myeverettnews.com
Animal Shelter In Everett, Washington May Start 2023 With $200,000.00 Grant
The Everett City Council will have their first meeting of the New Year Wednesday night. In addition to the fairly mundane things on their agenda like authorizing water main and drain pipe replacements is the acceptance of a $200,000.00 grant for the Everett Animal Shelter from the estate of Richard and Jean Minch of Woodinville.
Damaged monument to Nisqually chief restored in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A damaged monument that honors the death place of a Nisqually Indian chief in Lakewood has been restored. The marker was removed from its foundation the week of Dec. 25 and sat damaged on its side. The city of Lakewood said its crews got the four-ton...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington
RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Decline for Fourth Month in a Row
Seattle started a new type of streak when Apartment List's December data came in. After seven months of increases, followed by declines in September, October, and November, rents fell yet again to close out 2022. That's four straight months of decreases in rent prices. Despite that bit of good news...
KING 5
