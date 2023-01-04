Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
theberkshireedge.com
Ramona Veretto, 90, of Stockbridge
Ramona Veretto, 90, died peacefully at Fairview Hospital on December 29, 2022, her favorite time of the year. She was born on November 25, 1932, the daughter of Louis and Dora (Hart) Veretto. Ramona attended school in Mill River and in 1950 graduated from the former New Marlborough High School....
One injured in accidental shooting on Irving Street in West Springfield
One person was injured in a self-inflicted shooting in West Springfield Wednesday.
Greenfield man suffering medical issue while in custody has died
A man from Greenfield suffering a medical episode while in police custody has died.
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman injured in crash during icy conditions
On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
westernmassnews.com
Family speaks out after boy’s death following Chicopee fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Chicopee family lost everything they own, and a five-year-old family member, all in a house fire the night before Christmas. The family’s spirits were bright, like many others who wake up on the morning of Christmas Eve. “We woke up in good spirits and...
theberkshireedge.com
Adair Jean Dellea, 74, of Alford
Adair Jean Dellea passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the age of 74. She was born on September 10, 1948 in Barre, Vt., the daughter of Arthur Martel and Elizabeth Hall. Adair was a loving wife and mother, a generous friend, and a skilled homemaker and entrepreneur. She...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield issues mask advisory as COVID cases rise
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest Springfield COVID-19 case numbers are out, and on Wednesday, the city issued a non-mandatory mask advisory for residents. Springfield city officials issued an advisory on Wednesday, recommending people with underlying health conditions and seniors mask up through the end of January. The latest COVID-19...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
theberkshireedge.com
2022 Year In Review (Part Three): September through December
During the fall and winter months in Berkshire County, residents celebrated cultures with the annual Festival Latino and Indigenous Peoples Day events. Frustrated residents protested Housatonic Water Works at Town Hall, while a very intense primary election season for the Berkshire County sheriff and district attorney races came to an end. Various nonprofit organizations held events not only to raise awareness about problems facing residents but also to showcase resources that are available to them. At the end of the year, residents came together to celebrate the holiday season.
Greenfield Man, 28, Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' In Police Custody: DA
A 28-year-old Greenfield man arrested earlier this week has died after suffering a "medical event" while in police custody, authorities said. Police arrested the man early Tuesday morning in Greenfield after officers found what they believed was cocaine in his car during a traffic stop on Route 2A just before 3 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney Office said. They did not release the man's name.
Driver in Springfield head-on car crash has died
The driver in a head-on car crash on Armory Street in Springfield has died.
Community Behavioral Health Centers open in Chicopee, Springfield: Provide 24-hour mental health services across region
CHICOPEE — Less than 14 hours after a new all-service mental health clinic opened on Tuesday, social workers had already set up treatment plans for at least 10 people, crisis teams had responded to two locations and staff were fielding frequent calls from more people seeking help. Counselors, nurses...
iheart.com
West Springfield Missing Child Sought
The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing child. Jashaleigh Roldan, 14 years old, was reportedly last seen walking on Piper Road at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Jashaleigh is described to be about 4’ 10” tall and 105 pounds; she has short, dark...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden Co. DA provides update on fatal New Years Eve crash in Southwick
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fatal crash that took place on College Highway in Southwick on New Years Eve. According to officials, the accident took place around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and involved two vehicles. Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told...
Southwick woman dies in New Year’s Eve accident on College Highway
One person has died in a two car accident on College Highway in Southwick on New Year's Eve.
Cooking fire on Springfield Street in Chicopee
The Chicopee Fire Department was sent to Springfield Street for a cooking fire.
5-year-old boy died after Chicopee house fire on Christmas Eve
A five-year-old boy died after a fire that occurred on Christmas Eve in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: new CHD, Frankie’s Pizza, and Christmas tree collection
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Springfield. The Center for Human Development’s new community behavioral health center opened Tuesday in Chicopee. This service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers in Massachusetts to receive the state’s...
iBerkshires.com
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police continues search for man missing since 2021
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are asking again for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder went missing in July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his Boston Road home that morning, but never came back. Belder...
Comments / 0