saturdaydownsouth.com
Jason Brown, former South Carolina QB, announces latest transfer destination
Jason Brown was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in 2021 before deciding to transfer to Virginia Tech for the 2022 season. He’ll end his lengthy college football career in the same place it began: in the FCS ranks. Brown announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had committed to Jackson State:
South Carolina Emerging as Prominent Recruiting Brand
Constantly this offseason, South Carolina has been mentioned in numerous top prospects shortened recruiting lists, a sign of new times.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Burch, South Carolina DL and former 5-star recruit, reportedly decides on future
South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch has officially revealed his plans for the 2023 season, and he won’t be staying with the Gamecocks. According to a report from college football analyst Max Olson, Burch has entered the transfer portal and will prepare to play with a change of scenery next year. Burch was formerly a 5-star recruit.
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football program: South Carolina's defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska adds former South Carolina staffer as analyst
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be joined by a familiar face on Matt Rhule’s staff. Ben Portnoy of The State reported Tuesday that Christian Ellsworth departed his post as a graduate assistant at South Carolina to be an offensive analyst at Nebraska working on the passing game. Satterfield was South Carolina’s offensive coordinator for the past 2 seasons under head coach Shane Beamer.
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
KingJoseph Edwards Narrows Recruitment
Tight end and defensive line prospect KingJoseph Edwards cut his recruitment down to 15 schools, and South Carolina remains in the thick of it.
KJ Bolden Is Down To 15
KJ Bolden is one of the top football players in America, and South Carolina has a good chance at making him a Gamecock.
Reigning SEC player of year Boston off to slow league start
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston often thinks of unclogged lanes with only one defender to avoid. It’s unlikely that dream becomes reality for the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the year for a while. Boston is off to a slow SEC start, the 6-foot-5 senior double-double machine held to single-digit scoring and rebounding in her first two league games. Boston managed just 10 points and 10 rebounds combined in No. 1 South Carolina’s first two league games. She had put up eight double-doubles in her team’s first 12 nonconference games. Against Georgia last Monday, Boston was swarmed in the paint by up to four defenders hoping to keep her production down.
Way-Too-Early UConn Preview
Fans are already excited for South Carolina's matchup against UConn; what do we think one month out?
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
'All the way in Chapel Hill, I’ve felt them rallying around': Sumter native, Disney Spirit Award winner feels support after diagnosis
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter native has received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award for being an inspiration after a tough medical diagnosis. Tylee Craft plays football for the University of North Carolina. While he’s been in Chapel Hill fighting on the field, he’s also been battling stage four lung cancer.
Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
thejournalonline.com
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
WLTX.com
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
