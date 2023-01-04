ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Jason Brown, former South Carolina QB, announces latest transfer destination

Jason Brown was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in 2021 before deciding to transfer to Virginia Tech for the 2022 season. He’ll end his lengthy college football career in the same place it began: in the FCS ranks. Brown announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had committed to Jackson State:
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Burch, South Carolina DL and former 5-star recruit, reportedly decides on future

South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch has officially revealed his plans for the 2023 season, and he won’t be staying with the Gamecocks. According to a report from college football analyst Max Olson, Burch has entered the transfer portal and will prepare to play with a change of scenery next year. Burch was formerly a 5-star recruit.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska adds former South Carolina staffer as analyst

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be joined by a familiar face on Matt Rhule’s staff. Ben Portnoy of The State reported Tuesday that Christian Ellsworth departed his post as a graduate assistant at South Carolina to be an offensive analyst at Nebraska working on the passing game. Satterfield was South Carolina’s offensive coordinator for the past 2 seasons under head coach Shane Beamer.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Reigning SEC player of year Boston off to slow league start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston often thinks of unclogged lanes with only one defender to avoid. It’s unlikely that dream becomes reality for the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the year for a while. Boston is off to a slow SEC start, the 6-foot-5 senior double-double machine held to single-digit scoring and rebounding in her first two league games. Boston managed just 10 points and 10 rebounds combined in No. 1 South Carolina’s first two league games. She had put up eight double-doubles in her team’s first 12 nonconference games. Against Georgia last Monday, Boston was swarmed in the paint by up to four defenders hoping to keep her production down.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
LUGOFF, SC
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

