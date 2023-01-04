Effective: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 7 PM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 10.5 Thu 3 pm CST 13.0 12.3 10.5

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO