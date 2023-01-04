Read full article on original website
altoday.com
Inauguration for Gov. Kay Ivey will be January 16
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was recently re-elected to a second term as Governor of Alabama. Gov. Ivey’s next four years will begin on January 16. Ivey and the other state constitutional officers will be sworn in at 10:00 am CST on the Capital steps in Montgomery. The festivities will...
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates
The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama.
WPMI
"Brought some things to light" Local community leader weighs in on Mobile NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile is a result of gang violence, according to the Mobile Police Department. This news has community leaders weighing in, saying this has been a problem all along and it's been kept in the dark. “It’s a sign...
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
Swearing in, gang violence, great singers: Down in Alabama
A couple of new lawmakers representing Alabama are being sworn in today on Capitol Hill. Mobile police are pointing toward neighborhood gang violence as a possible link between a deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting and another shooting at a Walmart on Dec. 27. Rolling Stone released its list...
aldailynews.com
New member profile: Rehm wants more school choice, no grocery tax
Newly elected state Rep. Rick Rehm says voters in southeast Alabama’s House District 85 wanted a change. Rehm, of Dothan, was the only Republican to beat an incumbent Democrat in an Alabama legislative race in 2022. Rehm campaigned on more school choice options and less government. In an interview...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber
Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
Troy Messenger
ALEA Announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database
In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246), which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain, and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person’s inability to possess a firearm.
WPMI
State Court of Criminal Appeals upholds conviction in murder of Mobile man in his driveway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Alexander Bridges, 24, of Mobile. Bridges was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on October 28, 2021, for the murder of Richard Smith. On the night of June...
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
WPMI
DA files motion to hold Walmart shooter with no bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Late Thursday the Mobile County District Attorneys office filed a motion to hold Darrius Rowser in jail with no bond, citing Aniah’s law. Rowser was arrested late Tuesday on charges that spanned three different violent incidents in Mobile in December. One of those incidents...
