AARP Hawaiʻi holds Kapolei Walk for healthy New Year

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The new year brings many to the conclusion that a healthier lifestyle is the best way forward. The AARP Hawai’i chapter intends to help folks walk toward that goal.

AARP Hawai’i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project are sponsoring this year’s Kapolei Walk.

It is a time to get to know your neighbors and to see the views of Kapolei. Registration is open to the public.

The fitness event takes place on Jan. 28 and begins at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park located at 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.

Stretching exercises will kick-off the event. Crystal Germano and Joe Castaneda from the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project will help participants get those limbs limber for the walk.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The 30-minute walk covers approximately one mile. Participants are encouraged to arrive early at 8:45 a.m. to check in.