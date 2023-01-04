Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 stimulus payment coming to eligible residents from city of ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's DayJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Rick Hahn Content With White Sox 2B Options; Door Remains Open
Hahn content with 2B options; door remains open originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox filled two crucial gaps heading into the 2023 season, signing Andrew Benintendi – who donned his No. 23 jersey for the first time Wednesday – and Mike Clevinger in free agency.
Yardbarker
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Ranking the White Sox's Best Second Base Options for 2023
Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
If there is one thing you can say about the Boston Red Sox's offseason, it's that saying goodbye to former players has become a seemingly daily occurrence. While the player who reportedly will be moving on from the Red Sox on Tuesday was not exactly a homegrown talent, he is a notable veteran that probably still should be on the roster.
Yardbarker
Where Does Nico Hoerner Fit In With Dansby Swanson Joining The Cubs?
Nico Hoerner saw his first full season at shortstop with the Chicago Cubs during the 2022 MLB season. While 2022 was his fourth season playing in the majors, it was 2022 when fans saw the full extent of his talent. However, the Cubs felt it was best to sign free...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox' projected 2023 lineup leaves much to be desired
The Red Sox did not overhaul their lineup this winter. If anything, they under-hauled it, subtracting All-Stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez and replacing them with the unproven Masataka Yoshida and the aging Justin Turner. While there's still time to pull off a trade, the Opening Day lineup may already...
White Sox Land ‘Perfect' Fit Andrew Benintendi at Long Last
White Sox land 'perfect' fit Benintendi at long last originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In preparing for his first interview for the White Sox’ managerial opening, Pedro Grifol had already identified one free agent who would be a "great fit" on the South Side: Andrew Benintendi. But Grifol...
Yardbarker
Cubs reach agreement with Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer. The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis agrees to minor-league deal with Nationals
Former Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis has agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with the Nationals, according to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. Chavis, 27, will earn $1 million if he makes Washington’s big-league roster and will have the chance to earn an additional $500,000 in incentives, per Golden. If he is not in the majors by June 1, Chavis can exercise an opt-out clause that would allow him to become a free agent again.
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Insider Provides Update On Trade Talks
Recently, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins have been discussing potential trades. The Marlins have been interested in top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas. While the Marlins have shown interest in the young first baseman, Boston has expressed interest in players such as Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle. Today,...
Red Sox Announce Major League Coaching Staff For 2023 Season
The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. The group under manager Alex Cora remains largely unchanged, with the exception of Kyle Hudson, who joins Boston as the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor. Here’s the full Red Sox...
White Sox introduce Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday
Watch Live: The White Sox are introducing their biggest free agent signing of the offseason on Wednesday - All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. See the full news conference from Guaranteed Rate Field featuring the newest member of the club live on WGN News Now.
FOX Sports
AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract
CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical.
Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM; joins Sabean, Hendry
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees are bulking up on front office talent, hiring Omar Minaya on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations. A former general manager of the Montreal Expos and New York Mets, the 64-year-old Minaya joins a group of experienced leaders built around Brian Cashman, who has been Yankees GM since 1998 and is the longest-serving baseball operations head in the major leagues. Former San Francisco GM Brian Sabean was hired Tuesday as executive adviser and former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry has been a special assignment scout since 2012. “We’ve been around long enough to know that we don’t know it all and we’ve been around long enough to know that we just want to be able to help,” Minaya said. New York, which has gone without a World Series title since 2009, added pitcher Carlos Rodón and reliever Tommy Kahnle during the offseason and re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
Twins Agree To Minor League Deal With Tony Wolters
The Twins and free-agent catcher Tony Wolters are in agreement on a minor league contract, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Wolters, a client of the VC Sports Group, will presumably receive an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Wolters, 30, was the Rockies’ primary catcher for several...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0