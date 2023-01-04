NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees are bulking up on front office talent, hiring Omar Minaya on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations. A former general manager of the Montreal Expos and New York Mets, the 64-year-old Minaya joins a group of experienced leaders built around Brian Cashman, who has been Yankees GM since 1998 and is the longest-serving baseball operations head in the major leagues. Former San Francisco GM Brian Sabean was hired Tuesday as executive adviser and former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry has been a special assignment scout since 2012. “We’ve been around long enough to know that we don’t know it all and we’ve been around long enough to know that we just want to be able to help,” Minaya said. New York, which has gone without a World Series title since 2009, added pitcher Carlos Rodón and reliever Tommy Kahnle during the offseason and re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

