Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Disability advocate calls for change after fatal pedestrian crash on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Navigating busy streets and sidewalks in Charleston is a risk people with disabilities are often forced to take. But after a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed in downtown Charleston, disability advocates are calling for change. Charleston Police Department says 58-year-old Karen Simmons...
No charges after wheelchair pedestrian struck, killed in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck as they attempted to cross the street in downtown Charleston. The deadly crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on East Bay and South Street in what police said is a “dark section of the roadway without a marked crosswalk.” The […]
abcnews4.com
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
abcnews4.com
Shem Creek Boat Landing to close for repairs on Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing on Monday to undergo scheduled repairs and improvements, according to the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission (CCPRC). An exact date for the landing's reopening has not been determined. Work is expected to continue through the early...
Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash. The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.” News 2 reached out […]
abcnews4.com
New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
counton2.com
CPD investigating after person in wheelchair fatally struck by car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating Tuesday night after a serious crash in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, a person in a wheelchair was struck on East Bay Street. Charleston County Dispatch reports that the call came in around 6:40 p.m. The victim was...
abcnews4.com
Deputies searching for suspects after pursuit, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 78
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the North Charleston area. Officials say Highway 78 westbound near I-26 is closed. According to CCSO, deputies are searching the area for suspects following a pursuit. Officials say the injuries suffered in...
counton2.com
Driver not injured after colliding with tree in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded Monday after a driver crashed into a tree off of Halfway Creek Road. According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, the call came in around 1:42 p.m. Arriving units found the heavily-damaged white pickup truck wrapped around a tree on the passenger side.
abcnews4.com
More than 20 C-17 aircraft fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Be sure to wave hello to ABC News 4's Trooper Bob, who will be flying in Thursday morning's C-17 formation over the Ravenel Bridge. About 24 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft will fly over the bridge heading north at 11 a.m. We'll have a livestream of...
WJCL
Missing in Beaufort: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry hope you can help find a missing teenage boy. The Beaufort Police Department says Dean Drisdom Jr., 13, was last seen leaving his home on December 28. Police believe he may be in the area of Cross...
live5news.com
Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.
abcnews4.com
Funeral to be held for late attorney David Aylor on Sunday in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are in place for late Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor. A service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, at 3 p.m. Aylor will be laid to rest following the service in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Mathis Ferry Road.
abcnews4.com
Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Officials have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Santana Shakel Martin Taylor. On Tuesday, Dorchester County deputies responded to Archdale Forest Apartments for a call about a domestic disturbance, according to DCSO. The suspect, identified as Taylor, did not adhere to the commands of authorities to leave the apartment.
counton2.com
CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
counton2.com
CCSO searching for subjects after pursuit ends in crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was involved Tuesday night in a pursuit that temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 78. According to CCSO, Highway 78 westbound near I-26 was closed as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. It reopened shortly before 9:00 p.m. CCSO...
WJCL
Have you seen Janae? Police in the Lowcountry searching for 12-year-old runaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry are looking for a 12-year-old girl not seen in more than a week. Janae Brown was last seen December 26 in the West Ashley district of Charleston. She has been reported as a runaway by DSS foster care.
Comments / 0