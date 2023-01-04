ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

abcnews4.com

Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Shem Creek Boat Landing to close for repairs on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing on Monday to undergo scheduled repairs and improvements, according to the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission (CCPRC). An exact date for the landing's reopening has not been determined. Work is expected to continue through the early...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash. The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.” News 2 reached out […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
abcnews4.com

New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating after person in wheelchair fatally struck by car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating Tuesday night after a serious crash in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, a person in a wheelchair was struck on East Bay Street. Charleston County Dispatch reports that the call came in around 6:40 p.m. The victim was...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Driver not injured after colliding with tree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded Monday after a driver crashed into a tree off of Halfway Creek Road. According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, the call came in around 1:42 p.m. Arriving units found the heavily-damaged white pickup truck wrapped around a tree on the passenger side.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Officials have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Santana Shakel Martin Taylor. On Tuesday, Dorchester County deputies responded to Archdale Forest Apartments for a call about a domestic disturbance, according to DCSO. The suspect, identified as Taylor, did not adhere to the commands of authorities to leave the apartment.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
GOOSE CREEK, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Courthouse trial updates

Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSO searching for subjects after pursuit ends in crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was involved Tuesday night in a pursuit that temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 78. According to CCSO, Highway 78 westbound near I-26 was closed as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. It reopened shortly before 9:00 p.m. CCSO...

