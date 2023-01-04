ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Rogers County animal rescue speaks about lead poisoning after death of twice-rescued eagle

By FOX23.com News Staff
 1 day ago
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rescue and rehabilitation center is speaking out about lead poisoning in wildlife after they had to put down a bald eagle they had rescued twice.

Clay the eagle first came to the center from Nowata in April 2022, according to Annette King, the founder and director of Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue.

King said Clay was released in June but was rescued again in late December following a bout of cold weather in Oklahoma.

“He had multiple punctures, infections, looked like he had been into a fight with another eagle. He also had a foot that appeared to be very infected, later we realized it had ben frostbitten,” she said.

King said Clay recognized them and was familiar how the center treated animals.

“The bird recognized us first, he came in the door, he was familiar with the whole routine and when I knew for sure when I held out a water bowl and he immediately started drinking from it, wild animals don’t know what a water bowl is,” she said. “And another thing he did is, I held out a raptor hood, an eagle hood, and he stuck his head in it. Which, Clay had been creanced for a time, which means he would have been getting a hood put on him constantly and he knew what the hood was for.”

Due to the eagle’s behavior, as well as being found in Nowata, King suspected it was Clay. Her suspicions were later confirmed after comparing past and present X-rays of Clay.

“First time he came here he had a broken wing, the second time I noticed the wing break and it was perfectly fused, very straight, that does not happen in the wild without help, those big heavy wings don’t fuse perfectly straight. That was our work and the work of the Tulsa Zoo,” she said.

Along with the punctures and infections, Clay also had eight-times what is considered a fatal level of lead in his blood, according to King.

King thinks it was because of what he ate.

“He ate lead pellets or he ate a carcass with shrapnel in it or a fish with a lead sinker, it was probably direct ingestion instead of a passive ingestion,” she said.

She also explained the difference between direct and passive ingestion.

“Direct ingestion would be he actually ingested the lead, a passive ingestion would mean he was eating fish that were swimming in lead poisoned waters or something like that,” she said.

Clay later was put down on Jan. 1, 2023.

King said Clay wasn’t the first eagle she’s seen with lead in their system.

“I’ve been rehabilitating bald eagle for the last 15 years, half of the birds that have come in have been lead positive, half of those have had lead in their gut,” King said.

King said a lot of eagles in Oklahoma are inland scavengers who consume lead after eating guts and carcasses left out in the wild.

“When it’s lead toxicity, we put that there, we poison their food. They didn’t have the opportunity to choose to eat it or not, to them it’s food, everybody got to eat,” she said. “When you leave sinkers in the lake, when you leave gut piles, you know, on the ground full of lead shot, when you leave a partial carcass that was shot with lead ammo, you are leaving poisoned food for scavengers.”

To reduce the amount of lead in the wild, King said she wants companies to make lead-free ammo and lead-free sinkers to be cheaper and more available, and that begins with consumers making a demand for lead-free products.

“It needs supported, it needs the consumer to make a choice to purchase lead alternatives, to ask for lead alternatives, to promote lead alternatives.”

King said she isn’t against hunting and fishing and isn’t asking people to stop. What she is asking for, is for people to not use lead.

“I know how much money it costs to be a sportsman, to be a hunter, to be a fisherman, spend a little extra money, buy steel shot, buy brass shot, buy steel weights,” she said.

King said she never wants to go through what happened with Clay again.

“If everyone out there that put lead in the wild went through what I went through yesterday, it would not be used, ever. I can’t share that experience, I don’t want to, but I’m telling you it’s not worth it,” she said. “I had to put that bird down and it killed me, and I don’t want to do it again.”

King also said Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue will be organizing a drop off to collect lead fishing weights and lead ammo so that it can disposed of through a hazardous waste disposal company.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
113K+
Post
6M+
Views
