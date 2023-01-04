Read full article on original website
weelunk.com
Why Wheeling: The McGregor Sisters
I asked the McGregor sisters what they would tell someone considering a move to Wheeling. They simultaneously answered, “do it!”. Sisters Ellery and Madolyn Mcgregor, 25 and 27, both originally from Pasadena, California had heard of Wheeling previously. “Our grandfather is from Wheeling, and our grandmother is from Kansas,...
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Metro News
Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
BREAKING: Human remains found in Ohio County, says sheriff
UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of an Ohio County location on Thursday. The sheriff said the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home and that the medical examiner is on the way there. Howard says it appears that […]
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHIZ
Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect
The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
15 kids taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crash
(WTRF) A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County. Officials say the crash happened on the top of Dixons Run Road. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department says that it’s possible the bus was ran off the road by another vehicle. The bus went into a ditch and kids got tossed around, according to officials. Officials […]
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County […]
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
West Virginia woman arrested in Ohio for meth on New Year’s Day
WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on drug charges early on New Year’s Day, according to the Monroe County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Angela Mcnemar, 45, from Paden City, West Virginia was arrested by Deputy Miller after a traffic stop on State Route 7 […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
WTRF
Public schools in Marshall County on 1-hour delay Wednesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — All public schools in Marshall County are operating on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, because of high water in the county, according to Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled Wednesday 1-hour delay.
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
WDTV
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 55 people during its January term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The following are some of the notable indictments returned by the grand jury:. 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse. 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent,...
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
WDTV
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first babies born in the New Year at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown. Watson Christopher Beagle was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long, and his brother Walker Cole Beagle was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.
WTRF
WVU now offers custom football jerseys
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player. WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
