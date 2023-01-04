ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

weelunk.com

Why Wheeling: The McGregor Sisters

I asked the McGregor sisters what they would tell someone considering a move to Wheeling. They simultaneously answered, “do it!”. Sisters Ellery and Madolyn Mcgregor, 25 and 27, both originally from Pasadena, California had heard of Wheeling previously. “Our grandfather is from Wheeling, and our grandmother is from Kansas,...
WHEELING, WV
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

BREAKING: Human remains found in Ohio County, says sheriff

UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of an Ohio County location on Thursday. The sheriff said the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home and that the medical examiner is on the way there. Howard says it appears that […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect

The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF

Public schools in Marshall County on 1-hour delay Wednesday

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — All public schools in Marshall County are operating on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, because of high water in the county, according to Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled Wednesday 1-hour delay.
WDTV

Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first babies born in the New Year at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown. Watson Christopher Beagle was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long, and his brother Walker Cole Beagle was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU now offers custom football jerseys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player. WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
MORGANTOWN, WV

