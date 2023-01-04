Read full article on original website
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Craig Pilla, USC (Marshall)
“I am a curious young professional who loves learning about new ideas and cultures.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have traveled to five of the seven continents. Undergraduate School and Major: Major in Economics from Northwestern University. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Associate – Prime Brokerage Risk at Societe...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Jay Min, USC (Marshall)
“I’m probably the most economically efficient person you will ever meet.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love working out via VR games – I play expert+ level on Beat Saber. Undergraduate School and Major: Wofford College; Finance. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Pridelines, Director of Finance and...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Ifechukwu “Eephie” Achife, USC (Marshall)
“Always excited about new adventures. I carry a camera around to capture sunsets.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: For someone scared of heights, I’ve completed three canopy walks and plan to complete more as I travel. Trying for 10. Undergraduate School and Major: University of Ibadan; Master of Science in...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Jena E. Brown, USC (Marshall)
“Like a boxed wine, I am economical, fun, reliable, and a great addition to Catan.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: My husband, Swasey, is also in the USC Marshall Full-Time MBA program, and we have two kids under four years old, so our MBA is truly an adventure!. Undergraduate School and...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Karnessia Georgetown, USC (Marshall)
“Karnessia is a passionate problem solver and creative interested in empowering communities and telling stories.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: My name is a combination of my mom (Karen) and dad’s (Arness) name!. Undergraduate School and Major: Yale University, Economics. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: The Delores Taylor Arthur...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Anuj Deepak, USC (Marshall)
“Ambitious, enthusiastic go-getter with a penchant for travel and a deep-rooted love for food; dark sense of humor and an open mind.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have skydived over the Palm Jumeriah in Dubai, been scuba diving in the Indian Ocean and gone hiking through the Himalayas!. Undergraduate School...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Miles Jackson, USC (Marshall)
“I’m equally mellow and energetic, and love to shoot film photos on disposable cameras.”. Hometown: Washington, D.C. Fun Fact About Yourself: I play the bass guitar. Undergraduate School and Major: University of Michigan, American Culture. Casa de las Americas, Cuba, Anthropology. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Cuba Skate,...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Jared Knight, USC (Marshall)
“A former professional hockey player turned finance enthusiast.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I was drafted 32nd overall to the Boston Bruins in 2010. Undergraduate School and Major: Sports Science at The University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Strategy Insights Associate, Infront X.
