Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO