ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosepine, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested in Beauregard Parish’s first homicide of 2023

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they said. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was arrested...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard authorities release name of homicide victim

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they say. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was apprehended around 8 .m. this morning on George Windham Road, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO authorities explain high-speed chase protocol

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When police officers engage in high-speed pursuits they are putting many lives at risk, including their own. After a two teenage girls were killed in a Baton Rouge-area police chase, we asked local law enforcement how they weigh the risks of chasing suspects. “You have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for homicide suspect

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 4, 2023. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA pastors prepare for evil in firearm safety course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the years, many clergy members have lost their lives at the hands of an active shooter. What if they could stand up to the evil that possessed their house of worship?. “If they know they’re going into a house of worship and there is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Traffic cleared on I-10 W near Vinton, state line

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion has been cleared near the Louisiana and Texas state line, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. A stalled 18-wheeler created heavy traffic congestion on I-10 West at Mile Marker 1. The vehicle has been recovered, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal...
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Injured Fort Bliss K-9 handler makes inspiring return to duty

FORT BLISS, TEXAS — It started as a normal day of ordinary annual leave for Spc. CadeBrown, who was in his hometown of Iowa, La. taking his 2007 Harley Dyna motorcycle for a spin. Brown, a military working dog handler assigned to the 93rd Military Police battalion, 513th Military...
FORT BLISS, TX
KPLC TV

Memorial sending out letters to those affected by data breach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is sending out letters to patients affected by last year’s data breach. In a statement on its website, Lake Charles Memorial says the data breach happened last October. The federal Department of Health and Hospitals says 270,000 people were...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City Lake Charles making changes to Mardi Gras festivities for 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bring out the king cake and let the festivities begin, as Southwest Louisiana prepares for another year of Mardi Gras celebration. Louisiana residents prepare for a season of celebration that represents their culture. This year will look a little different, starting with Twelfth Night. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native will have art featured in the new ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ exhibition opening at Historic City Hall. Cajun French artist Lauren Marie Breaux will display her exhibit including more than 60 works beginning on January 7, and lasting through March 18.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Spotlight: Five-week cooking boot camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If one of your resolutions is to up your game in the kitchen this year, SOWELA has just the thing to help you hone your cooking skills with its 5-week cooking boot camp. Director of Workforce Operations Haley Stevens joined us this morning and explains...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Start your New Year off stress-free with easy yoga poses at home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new year can come with new stress, and managing it can start right at home with something like yoga. According to Psychology Today, research shows that yoga reduces stress perception and stress reactivity in the body. And while many people might say they’re too...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy