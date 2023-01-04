Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Beauregard Parish’s first homicide of 2023
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they said. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was arrested...
Sheriff: Man attempts to break back into Calcasieu Correctional five hours after being released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man said he threw a rock through the main entrance of Calcasieu Correctional Center so he could go back to jail, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement that Kenneth Hunt, 39, told deputies he wanted a place...
Beauregard authorities release name of homicide victim
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they say. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was apprehended around 8 .m. this morning on George Windham Road, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CPSO authorities explain high-speed chase protocol
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When police officers engage in high-speed pursuits they are putting many lives at risk, including their own. After a two teenage girls were killed in a Baton Rouge-area police chase, we asked local law enforcement how they weigh the risks of chasing suspects. “You have...
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.
BPSO searching for homicide suspect
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 4, 2023. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously...
BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
SWLA pastors prepare for evil in firearm safety course
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the years, many clergy members have lost their lives at the hands of an active shooter. What if they could stand up to the evil that possessed their house of worship?. “If they know they’re going into a house of worship and there is...
Lake Charles man accused of setting fire to mobile home with people inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Calcasieu Parish...
Traffic cleared on I-10 W near Vinton, state line
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion has been cleared near the Louisiana and Texas state line, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. A stalled 18-wheeler created heavy traffic congestion on I-10 West at Mile Marker 1. The vehicle has been recovered, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal...
Injured Fort Bliss K-9 handler makes inspiring return to duty
FORT BLISS, TEXAS — It started as a normal day of ordinary annual leave for Spc. CadeBrown, who was in his hometown of Iowa, La. taking his 2007 Harley Dyna motorcycle for a spin. Brown, a military working dog handler assigned to the 93rd Military Police battalion, 513th Military...
LEGAL CORNER: Can an employer take your vacation away and not pay you for it?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Can an employer take your vacation away and not pay you for it?. ANSWER: Possibly. It depends on the employment arrangement. If the employee is “AT WILL” then the arrangement is day-to-day and can be changed...
Memorial sending out letters to those affected by data breach
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is sending out letters to patients affected by last year’s data breach. In a statement on its website, Lake Charles Memorial says the data breach happened last October. The federal Department of Health and Hospitals says 270,000 people were...
Nearly $3 million granted to Lake Charles for water utility generators
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is awarded a nearly $3 million grant for generators to keep water and water waste services working during an emergency. “So even if the lights are off at your house, you can still flush the toilet and run the faucet,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.
I-10 frontage road between 165 and Lacassine closed for next two years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 frontage road between U.S. 165 and Lacassine is closed to thru traffic until Jan. 3, 2025, the Department of Transportation says. DOTD says the road is closed for construction on the road, of a bridge, and of a retaining wall. Local traffic will...
City Lake Charles making changes to Mardi Gras festivities for 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bring out the king cake and let the festivities begin, as Southwest Louisiana prepares for another year of Mardi Gras celebration. Louisiana residents prepare for a season of celebration that represents their culture. This year will look a little different, starting with Twelfth Night. The...
New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native will have art featured in the new ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ exhibition opening at Historic City Hall. Cajun French artist Lauren Marie Breaux will display her exhibit including more than 60 works beginning on January 7, and lasting through March 18.
SOWELA Spotlight: Five-week cooking boot camp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If one of your resolutions is to up your game in the kitchen this year, SOWELA has just the thing to help you hone your cooking skills with its 5-week cooking boot camp. Director of Workforce Operations Haley Stevens joined us this morning and explains...
Start your New Year off stress-free with easy yoga poses at home
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new year can come with new stress, and managing it can start right at home with something like yoga. According to Psychology Today, research shows that yoga reduces stress perception and stress reactivity in the body. And while many people might say they’re too...
