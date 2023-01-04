Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Whose team is Colorado’s Boebert on? | Colorado Springs Gazette
The Republican takeover of the U.S. House offers the GOP a chance to get back in the game in national politics. It’s a golden opportunity — after Democratic domination in Washington since 2020 — to remind Americans of the fresh thinking Republicans bring to the table. They...
Westword
Resolutions for Colorado Republicans and Democrats for 2023
Bipartisan lists like this one are in some ways archaic — there are more voters registered as Unaffiliated or Third-Party in Colorado than those pledged to either the Democrats or Republicans. Makes one wonder if America in general might be moving toward one of those schisms of the two-party system. After all, there used to be Federalists and Whigs.
coloradonewsline.com
Lorena Garcia tapped to replace Colorado state Rep. Benavidez
A vacancy committee selected Lorena Garcia to replace resigning Colorado state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez on Tuesday. Garcia, a former U.S. Senate candidate, will finish Benavidez’s term representing House District 35. The term runs through 2024. The district runs along Federal Boulevard and includes parts of Federal Heights north of Denver.
kubcgold.com
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
cpr.org
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes
Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
More people leaving Colorado than moving to state, moving company reports
United Van Lines has released their 46th annual 'national movers' report, providing a look at where and why Americans were moving in 2022. While Colorado wasn't found among the top 10 'moved to' or 'moved from' places, the report provides some interesting insight regarding what's going on in the Centennial State.
Colorado’s Lowest Point Compared To Its Highest Point
Colorado has it going on when it comes to the highest and lowest points in the state. Even when we're low, we're high. Check out the lowest and highest points in the Centennial State. Put simply, even when we're at our lowest, we're still higher than the highest points in...
Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in
The 2022 United Van Lines movers study was released this week, and it looks like more people left Colorado last year than moved into the state.
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Just how much hotter has it gotten in Colorado?
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Colorado using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
Reason why your egg options might look different
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
9News
Next Question: Are small farms exempt from Colorado's new egg law?
Farms with fewer than 3,000 laying hens are exempt from the new law. There are three major egg producers that make up 90% of the state's production.
State snowpack soaring high in Colorado
Statewide snowpack is soaring above 30-year averages thanks to consistent snowstorms and big snows for Colorado's high country.
5280.com
Decoding the Secret Language of Colorado Cattle Brands
The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s 158-year-old Brand Inspection Division will release the latest edition of the Colorado Brand Book in the next few weeks. Published every five years, the novel-size tome is an encyclopedia of the nearly 30,000 horse and cattle brands registered in the Centennial State. Why so many? After all, there are only 13,000 cattle producers in all of Colorado. There are two main reasons, says state brand commissioner Chris Whitney. The first is that many brands aren’t even owned by ranchers—people use them as the Western version of a family crest that can be passed down to future generations. The second is that each one has to be unique. With only 26 letters, eight digits (ones and zeros look too much like I’s and O’s), and 30-some symbols to work with, this has led to an alphabet utterly unique to cattle culture. To help you decipher these cowboy hieroglyphics, we break down how to “call the brand,” from your Walking A’s to your Lazy Z’s.
cpr.org
Colorado license plates used to tell you where the driver came from. What happened?
When Mark Hauer lived in Colorado in the 1970s, you could tell which county a car was from, just by checking out its license plate. That’s because plates all started with a two-letter code based on the county it was registered in. “It was always kind of a pride...
Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town
(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
