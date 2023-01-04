ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO says missing man found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: Early on Wednesday, Jan. 4, JSO announced that Mr. Copeland had been located and is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for an endangered adult, and are asking for the community’s assistance. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Waffle House, cars hit by gunfire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is investigating after two vehicles and a Waffle House on SW Baya Avenue were struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. People were in the Waffle House and inside one of the cars at the time of the shooting, police said, but nobody was injured.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

40-year-old cyclist dead after State Road 20 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in an evening crash on New Years Day. A 40-year-old man was riding westbound on State Road 20 in the outside travel lane around 6:20 p.m.. Two trucks were also traveling westbound on the road. The first truck, a Ford 150, crashed into the bicyclist. The second truck also hit the biker, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are three days into the new year and there have been three homicides in Jacksonville. The latest happened on Grothe Street Tuesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. A man was found shot on King Street by another individual, and that person took the man to a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy