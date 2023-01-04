Read full article on original website
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man unaware catalytic converter was stolen narrowly escapes fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An Orange Park business owner wants to see harsher penalties against people prosecuted for stealing catalytic converters out of vehicles after a pickup truck went up in flames with her husband inside because of the damage done to the truck during the crime. Kim Stanley,...
Action News Jax
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Action News Jax
JSO says missing man found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: Early on Wednesday, Jan. 4, JSO announced that Mr. Copeland had been located and is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for an endangered adult, and are asking for the community’s assistance. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023,...
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Action News Jax
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
News4Jax.com
First Coast News
Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
40-year-old cyclist dead after State Road 20 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in an evening crash on New Years Day. A 40-year-old man was riding westbound on State Road 20 in the outside travel lane around 6:20 p.m.. Two trucks were also traveling westbound on the road. The first truck, a Ford 150, crashed into the bicyclist. The second truck also hit the biker, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
News4Jax.com
Crime alert: Series of car burglaries in Arlington investigated by Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car burglaries reported over the holiday weekend in the Arlington neighborhood. Ryan Bruhn just moved into his home on Burdette Road with his fiancée and toddler. He said he got home from work around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and woke up to find his car ransacked.
WCJB
Action News Jax
News4Jax.com
JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are three days into the new year and there have been three homicides in Jacksonville. The latest happened on Grothe Street Tuesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. A man was found shot on King Street by another individual, and that person took the man to a...
First Coast News
News4Jax.com
News4Jax.com
Family member hopeful investigators could soon make break in 2011 Jacksonville cold case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is still searching for answers in the deaths of two men, who were found dead inside a home in the Ortega neighborhood on June 28, 2011. Family members say 36-year-old Eric Stubbs was visiting his half-brother 34-year-old John Ragin Jr. When loved ones...
WOKV
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
Blight Abatement Unit hopes to help clean up Jacksonville eyesores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has a unit dedicated to the goal of cleaning up the city and holding property owners accountable who aren’t keeping their properties in good shape. The 'Blight Abatement Unit' will help monitor blight in the form of abandoned buildings, parking lots...
Action News Jax
‘It happened very quickly’: Orange Park jewelry store robbed, 18-year old chases after suspect
An 18-year-old working at a jewelry and watch store in Orange Park Mall chased down a suspect accused of robbing her family’s store. Her actions helped lead to the suspect getting caught by police. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Watches Plus has been around for 25 years,...
