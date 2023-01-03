Read full article on original website
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
OT transfer Gunner Britton: 'It’s everything I’ve dreamed of having since I was a little kid'
Former Western Kentucky offensive tackle Gunner Britton had visited Mississippi State and he had other visits lined up before the transfer window closed, but once he got to Auburn that was all he needed to see. Britton announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday night as he wrapped up his...
Damar Hamlin shows 'remarkable improvement,' appears to be neurologically intact
The Buffalo Bills released a promising update on safety Damar Hamlin through the physicians caring for him at the University of Cincinnati medical center, saying he has shown "remarkable improvement." Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is in critical condition at UC Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest, according to the Bills.
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
Penn State defensive tackle announces he’s entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday that he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. “Thank you Penn State,” Mulbah wrote on Twitter. “I am forever grateful.”. Mulbah is the first Penn State player to publicly announce his intentions...
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Iowa
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 91-89 loss on the road at Iowa. Q – On the impact that losing Race Thompson with a knee injury had on the team in the second half…. MIKE WOODSON:...
Inside Top247 2024 OL Michael Uini's top 10 schools
Copperas Cove (Texas) High Top247 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini put out his Top10 on Thursday, telling 247Sports he’s high on Baylor, TCU, Texas, Alabama, Nebraska, USC, Georgia, Florida, Oregon and Michigan. “I just looked at the team who talks to me the most,” Uini told 247Sports. From...
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
Deion Sanders, Colorado excites former College GameDay host, alumnus Chris Fowler
ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler is eager to see Deion Sanders and Colorado in next season's opener against TCU. "As an alum, I’m excited. The program has needed energy and swag for years," Fowler said this week during a Reddit AMA. "Deion brings that, as well as (hopefully), plenty of fresh talent from the portal and recruiting class. It will be the most unique looking roster in CFB history. There is nowhere to go but up after 1-11."
CU adds commitment from former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil
Shortly after arriving in Boulder on an official visit this weekend, former Florida Gator and former blue-chip recruit Yousef Mugharbil decided he has found his new home. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media Saturday evening. A Composite four-star prospect ranked No. 282...
Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame
According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
Transfer Portal Targets that make sense for Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are still looking to add players to its 2023 roster and with needs to fill the Ducks should be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Here are some names that.
In-state Vols signee named Gatorade Tennessee player of the year
Arion Carter arrived at Tennessee last month to participate in some of the Vols' bowl practices, but he was honored Friday with another high school award coming off his impressive senior season. The four-star Class of 2023 linebacker from Smyrna (Tenn.) High School has been named the Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year.
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
