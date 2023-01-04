State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO