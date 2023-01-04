ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KVOE

Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin

State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
EMPORIA, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Picks Budget Director to Lead Department of Administration

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed her budget director to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration as she kicks off her second term. Adam Proffitt will take over the agency formerly led by DeAngela Burns-Wallace, whose last day is Friday. Proffitt has been the governor’s budget director for the past two years.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Streets closed, crews move in at Docking Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A court decision cleared the way for demolition work to get underway Wednesday on the Docking State Office Building. A Shawnee Co. District Court judge issued a ruling Tuesday, rejecting a claim from Plains Modern. The group was seeking to block the project, saying it wasn’t following proper historic preservation procedures.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste pulls all public recycling drop-off sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Tuesday morning, the last public recycling drop-off site had been pulled due to illegal dumping. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced via Facebook its decision to discontinue all recycling sites due to the ongoing issue. Many, like Jim Simpson, who have used the site on 45th and Shawnee Heights for years, said they saw it coming.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Water main break closes portion of Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th. Officials noted that...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone

The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say they are aware of the sales tax issues reported from various Walmart customers since the New Year began. The Kansas Department of Revenue says the chain has since resolved a programming issue that was overcharging people. The agency confirmed any purchases made after January 1st should see a 2.5 percent reduction in state sales tax, though that doesn’t apply to local taxes.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police Chief breaks down 2022 year-end crime stats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Police Chief says year-end crime stats are encouraging, but work remains. Chief Bryan Wheeles spoke with 13 NEWS Thursday about the report released late Wednesday afternoon. TPD says overall crime in the Capital City dropped 10.4 percent compared to 2021, with property crime down...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Work begins on towers of Topeka Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church. The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down. Workers with...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia chicken ordinance goes live

For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Crews extinguish house fire in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT ) – Firefighters are on scene of a reported house fire in downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. The original call came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch, to a structure fire in the 500 block of southwest Lincoln Street in Topeka. A 27 News reporter on scene verified crews were extinguishing […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

USD 383 School Board considering to extend pandemic plan

The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider possibly extending the current version of its pandemic response plan through the end of the current school year, when it meets tonight at the Robinson Education Center. Agenda documents state the district would continue to utilize its “Test to Know” program for students and...
MANHATTAN, KS

