Topeka City Council vote on proposed water rate increase pushed back
TOPEKA (KSNT) – City Counselors have a new date for the vote on the proposed water bill increase. The vote was originally scheduled for Jan. 10, but at Tuesday’s city council meeting, they pushed it back to March. The City of Topeka had proposed to raise residents’ water bills by nearly 10%, and the bills […]
KVOE
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin
State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Picks Budget Director to Lead Department of Administration
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed her budget director to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration as she kicks off her second term. Adam Proffitt will take over the agency formerly led by DeAngela Burns-Wallace, whose last day is Friday. Proffitt has been the governor’s budget director for the past two years.
WIBW
Streets closed, crews move in at Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A court decision cleared the way for demolition work to get underway Wednesday on the Docking State Office Building. A Shawnee Co. District Court judge issued a ruling Tuesday, rejecting a claim from Plains Modern. The group was seeking to block the project, saying it wasn’t following proper historic preservation procedures.
WIBW
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste pulls all public recycling drop-off sites
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Tuesday morning, the last public recycling drop-off site had been pulled due to illegal dumping. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced via Facebook its decision to discontinue all recycling sites due to the ongoing issue. Many, like Jim Simpson, who have used the site on 45th and Shawnee Heights for years, said they saw it coming.
WIBW
Water main break closes portion of Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th. Officials noted that...
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone
The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
WIBW
KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say they are aware of the sales tax issues reported from various Walmart customers since the New Year began. The Kansas Department of Revenue says the chain has since resolved a programming issue that was overcharging people. The agency confirmed any purchases made after January 1st should see a 2.5 percent reduction in state sales tax, though that doesn’t apply to local taxes.
WIBW
Topeka Police Chief breaks down 2022 year-end crime stats
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Police Chief says year-end crime stats are encouraging, but work remains. Chief Bryan Wheeles spoke with 13 NEWS Thursday about the report released late Wednesday afternoon. TPD says overall crime in the Capital City dropped 10.4 percent compared to 2021, with property crime down...
WIBW
Work begins on towers of Topeka Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church. The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down. Workers with...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia chicken ordinance goes live
For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
Crews extinguish house fire in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT ) – Firefighters are on scene of a reported house fire in downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. The original call came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch, to a structure fire in the 500 block of southwest Lincoln Street in Topeka. A 27 News reporter on scene verified crews were extinguishing […]
kmuw.org
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
Some KCK residents going days without mail due to problems with USPS
Problems with mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service are causing some people in Kansas City, Kansas to go days without getting their mail.
1350kman.com
USD 383 School Board considering to extend pandemic plan
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider possibly extending the current version of its pandemic response plan through the end of the current school year, when it meets tonight at the Robinson Education Center. Agenda documents state the district would continue to utilize its “Test to Know” program for students and...
Overland Park Councilmember Paul Lyons won’t seek reelection
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —An Overland Park city councilmember will step down from the dais after more than a decade of service. Tuesday Councilmember Paul Lyons announced he will not seek reelection in November. Lyons was first elected to represent Ward 2 in 2007 and was reelected in 2011, 2015 and 2019. Lyons has endorsed Jameia […]
