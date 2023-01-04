ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renae Jackson named City of Decatur’s first Equity and Engagement Director

DECATUR,GA—The City of Decatur has appointed Renae Jackson as its first Equity and Engagement Director. Jackson has worked for the City since 2007, most recently as the Communications Manager/Public Information Officer. She has an undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a Master of Arts from Agnes Scott College.
On Common Ground News

Judge Fatima El-Amin appointed Chief Judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court

DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Superior Court judges have appointed Judge Fatima A. El-Amin as the next chief judge of the DeKalb County Juvenile Court, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Judge El-Amin is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Judge El-Amin attended W.D. Mohammed High School in DeKalb County and completed...
