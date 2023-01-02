This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Thursday evening, a victim called to report the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. The victim alleged explicit material had been taken of them without their consent. The content was then displayed to third parties. The victim claimed the dissemination of such private material was with the intent to humiliate. The investigation into harassment charges is ongoing.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO