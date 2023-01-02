ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Retiree Oswald Recognized for Over 25 Years of Service

The start of Tuesday night's City Council meeting, the first one of 2023, featured two awards. A service award went to Heather Bridges, Human Resource Specialist, for five years of service. She received a certificate. A retirement award was presented to Kenneth Oswald for 25 years, three months of service...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for December 30, 2022

Memorial service for Ruby Evelyn Mark, 96, of Sedalia, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Memorial service for Elizabeth A. "Betty"...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For January 4, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Wednesday morning, a car was stopped in the area of West 16th Street near Clarendon Road for moving violations. The driver was found to be intoxicated by drugs. Kierstyn LM Wissman, 22, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Wissman was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Arrested for Assault, Trespassing

On Monday morning at 10:22 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 614 E. 17th for a civil standby. The officer met with the caller, who wanted to collect some property. After collecting the property, it was determined that she was not a resident and eventually refused to leave. During investigation, it...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Warsaw woman was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2002 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old Joseph D. Foster of Warsaw, was on Highway U, north of Von Holten Road around 12:30 p.m., when Foster failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WARSAW, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lincoln Man Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Assault

Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 101 Rebar Road Saturday evening in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated that during the exchange of a child, the child's father lost his temper. He began to threaten and make aggressive gestures towards the caller and the caller's passenger.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Woman Injured In One-car Crash in Henry County

A Clinton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Jessica C. Allen of Clinton, was at SW 1151 Road and Route HH around 1 p.m., when she attempted to make a left hand turn and ran off the south side of the roadway. The under carriage struck the ground and the vehicle came to rest off the roadway.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash

Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For December 30, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Thursday evening, a victim called to report the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. The victim alleged explicit material had been taken of them without their consent. The content was then displayed to third parties. The victim claimed the dissemination of such private material was with the intent to humiliate. The investigation into harassment charges is ongoing.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Leisure Pool At Heckart To Close for One Week For Repairs

The warm water Leisure Pool at the Heckart Community Center will be closed from Sunday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 14 for surge tank repairs. During recent testing, the Surge Tank for the Leisure Pool was found to have a leak. Repairs will take place during the week long shut down while the surge tank is still under warranty.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured When Truck Backs Over Her Leg

A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle mishap that occurred Monday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 1998 Dodge truck, operated by 62-year-old Keith B. Smith of Holden, was backing up at 731 NW 501 just after 6 p.m., when 60-year-old Kathleen M. Smith, a pedestrian, slipped and fell, and the truck rolled backwards onto her leg.
HOLDEN, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Bolsters 2023 Squads In Cross Country, Track & Field

State Fair Community College (SFCC) Head Cross Country and Track and Field Brad Hagedorn recently announced the first group of signees for his 2023-2024 recruiting class. All six student-athletes have signed their National Letters of Intent and will begin their academic and athletic careers at SFCC in the fall of 2023.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Nelson Man Injured in Two-vehicle Wreck at Route HH

A Nelson man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Chevy Colorado, driven by 33-year-old Aja N. Biles of Sedalia, was on US 65 at Route HH around 11 a.m., when Biles failed to stop at a red light and struck a westbound 2005 GMC Sierra, driven by 77-year-old Randy E. Reinhart of Nelson.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County

A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane

Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy