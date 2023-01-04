ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Numerous Tornado Warnings across the Midlands Wednesday

Two tornado warnings in effect in the Midlands Wednesday. Portions of Calhoun, Lexington and Richland Counties are under a tornado warning until 11:30. This same storm has indications of a tornado that was on the ground and a storm spotter saw a tornado near Eastover. This storm is moving east...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Firefighters rescue dog from Blythewood house fire

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — Firefighters in Blythewood have rescued a dog from an accidental house fire Thursday morning. Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Elton Walker Road shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived, firefighters were told that a dog, named Daisy, was...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
kool1027.com

Body Found In Lugoff Identified

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
LUGOFF, SC
WLTX.com

Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Flooding on I-20 near mile marker 68

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy Rainfall on Wednesday has resulted in flooding on I-20 going eastbound and westbound near mile marker 68, an official with the SC Highway Patrol has confirmed. The two lanes closest to the median have been closed as crews work to fix the issue.
iheart.com

Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases

(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

