Tornado destroyed North Central High School three years ago, new school rises
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 3 years to the day since an EF-2 tornado destroyed parts of North Central High School. Those in the community gathered Tuesday evening for dedication, as the building welcomes students back on Wednesday. "It still smells like it used to smell up in there,...
Lexington County says tornado touched down there during severe weather outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands had several tornado warnings Wednesday morning and while it's still unclear if a twister touched down, there are signs of damage in several areas in central South Carolina. All tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches which had been in effect have since expired.
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
Florence student released from hospital with sprains after fall from school balcony
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence high school student who fell from the top-floor balcony during a fight Wednesday has been released from the hospital. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, two students at West Florence High School were fighting when one of them went over the second-floor balcony.
Storms bring flooding advisory to Midlands roads, highways until 1:15 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An areal flood warning has been issued for Midlands counties due to the amount of rain accumulating from passing storms. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said the flood advisory is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. At 11:13 a.m. EST, Doppler radar indicated...
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
Numerous Tornado Warnings across the Midlands Wednesday
Two tornado warnings in effect in the Midlands Wednesday. Portions of Calhoun, Lexington and Richland Counties are under a tornado warning until 11:30. This same storm has indications of a tornado that was on the ground and a storm spotter saw a tornado near Eastover. This storm is moving east...
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
A high school student is in critical condition after being pushed off of a balcony in South Carolina
(FLORENCE, South Carolina)– Deputies responded to an incident at West Florence High School in Florence, South Carolina on Wednesday. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the…
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
Firefighters rescue dog from Blythewood house fire
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — Firefighters in Blythewood have rescued a dog from an accidental house fire Thursday morning. Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Elton Walker Road shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived, firefighters were told that a dog, named Daisy, was...
This Is South Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Palmetto State's best public high schools.
Body Found In Lugoff Identified
According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
Gilbert-Summit water tower lost 20,000 gallons over Christmas weekend
GILBERT, S.C. — During Christmas weekend, frozen water tower controls in Gilbert caused an unusual sight in Lexington County - Frozen ice draped down the water tank and all over trees and a nearby field. Today, this water tower off of Peach Festival Road is back to normal. "We...
Flooding on I-20 near mile marker 68
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy Rainfall on Wednesday has resulted in flooding on I-20 going eastbound and westbound near mile marker 68, an official with the SC Highway Patrol has confirmed. The two lanes closest to the median have been closed as crews work to fix the issue.
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in a donation bin last week as someone who'd been reported missing since last year. Coroner David West said Wednesday that after an autopsy allowed them to identify the woman as 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Her family was then informed of the news.
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
