For the first time this season, adversity has arrived for No. 4 UConn. After opening the season with 14 consecutive victories to match their third-best start in program history, the Huskies have dropped back-to-back games and will attempt to prove they are resilient when they return home to Storrs, Conn., for a meeting with Creighton on Saturday.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO