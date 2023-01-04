ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan stays perfect in Big Ten beating Penn St. 79-69

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21...
No. 4 UConn faces streaking Creighton, aims to end 2-game skid

For the first time this season, adversity has arrived for No. 4 UConn. After opening the season with 14 consecutive victories to match their third-best start in program history, the Huskies have dropped back-to-back games and will attempt to prove they are resilient when they return home to Storrs, Conn., for a meeting with Creighton on Saturday.
Efosa’s 27 leads Providence women past Creighton 79-75

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Grace Efosa more than doubled her career-high with 27 points and Providence won its first Big East Conference game of the season with a 79-75 win over No. 25 Creighton on Wednesday. Janai Crooms added 14 points for the Friars (10-6, 1-4), including the final free throw with...
