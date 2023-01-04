Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Ice hockey: Rosolanko reaches 100 career points as Ramapo earns one-sided win over Ramsey
Danny Mauriber scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Ramapo to a one-sided victory on the road over Ramsey, 10-1, at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Jake Rosolanko tallied one goal and two assists for Ramapo, reaching 100 points for his career with an even 50 goals and 50 assists.
Girls basketball: Eastern Christian stops Hawthorne
Kirsten Braunius and Skyy Lynn Marcano each had 13 points to help lift Eastern Christian to a 44-22 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Gianna Angelucci chipped in with eight points for Eastern Christian (4-2), which has won three of its last four games. Sabrina DiFilippo led Hawthorne (0-7) with 13...
Irvington over Belleville to remain unbeaten - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson went six of nine from the line in her 14 points as Irvington won on the road, 36-15, over Bellville. Yadira Marshall added 12 points for Irvington (8-0), which broke open the game with a 14-4 run in the second quarter for a 21-8 lead at halftime. Belleville...
Wallkill Valley over Hopatcong - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Geene scored 20 points with six rebounds to lead Wallkill Valley in a 63-37 win over Hopatcong, in Hamburg. The win was Walkill Valley’s first of the season, which pushes the team’s record to 1-7. Dylan Klackowski and JL Jaqueth each added on eight points to the...
Rutherford edges Lyndhurst - Girls basketball recap
Behind Mackenzie Vellis’ 16 points, Rutherford defeated Lyndhurst 38-36 in a back-and-forth contest at Lyndhurst. After a closely contested first half, Rutherford (5-3) held a narrow 19-18 lead over Lyndhurst. However, it seemed like Rutherford began to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring its opponent 14-8 to take a six-point lead heading into the final period.
Girls basketball: Jacobs paces Medford Tech past Bordentown
Jada Jacobs finished with 19 points while Emmalee Buttocovla added 13 to help lead Medford Tech to a 52-37 win over Bordentown in Bordentown. Pate Riffle chipped in with 10 points and Soleil Casseus contributed with eight for Medford Tech (5-3), which has won four of its last five games.
Carteret defeats Mother Seton - Girls basketball recap
Beauty Nwanzee accumulated 13 points, nine steals, and eight rebounds to lead Carteret past Mother Seton 50-23 in Carteret. Mother Seton (2-4) took a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter before Carteret (5-4) held it to just two points in the second and went into halftime up 22-12. Carteret continued to roll in the second half outscoring Mother Seton 28-11.
North Arlington over Harrison - Girls basketball recap
Sophie Veloso led with 14 points while Lia Cruz added 10 more as North Arlington won on the road, 40-23, over Harrison. North Arlington (5-3) led 14-9 at halftime and broke the game open with a 17-6 run in the third quarter. Harrison is now 2-7. The N.J. High School...
Morris Tech defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap
Harper Felch posted 20 points to propel Morris Tech past Hopatcong 64-38 in Hopatcong and move to 7-0. Cortni Vnencak added 15 points for Morris Tech while Amelia Smith and Emma Lipsky had eight. Hopatcong dropped to 2-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Hackettstown defeats Jefferson in OT - Boys basketball recap
Darien Santos scored 25 points for Hackettstown as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Jefferson 55-54 in overtime in Hackettstown and remain undefeated. Trailing 37-26 at the end of the third quarter, Hackettstown (7-0) caught fire in the fourth and outscored Jefferson 20-9 to send the game into overtime tied at 46. From there, Hackettstown outscored Jefferson 9-8 in the extra period to secure the victory.
Lincoln over Ferris - Girls basketball recap
Amira McLeod and Tyra Williams each scored 11 points to lead Lincoln in a 43-30 road win over Ferris in Jersey City. Lincoln (2-4) led 23-7 by the end of the first quarter. Natalie Fonseca scored 23 points for Ferris (5-2). The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Watchung Hills stretches win streak to three with victory over Hillsborough
Watchung Hills prides itself on being able to maintain composure at the end of close games, and that ability came in handy against Hillsborough on Friday night in a Skyland Conference matchup. Up one with 1:18 remaining, Watchung Hills managed to keep Hillsborough from scoring and sank two free throws...
Saddle Brook over Paterson Charter - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 23 points to lead Saddle Brook to a victory on the road over Paterson Charter, 52-27. Saoirse Twomey and Sonila Huli chipped in six points apiece for Saddle Brook, which improves to 8-1 with the win. Paterson Charter falls...
Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash
When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
Calandruccio, Costantino send Spotswood past Highland Park - Girls basketball recap
Calandruccio and Costantino scored 22 and 16 points, respectively, to help Spotswood defeat Highland Park, 69-41, in Spotswood. Calandruccio also had six steals, five rebounds, and four assists while Costantino had five boards and four steals. Ava Fama added six points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, four assists, and three steals and Jada Palacios chipped in with eight points in the victory.
Girls basketball: Garfield stops Manchester Regional
Silvian Collaku tallied 16 points to help pace Garfield to a 32-15 win over Manchester Regional in Garfield. Ny’jai Mixon had eight points and four rebounds while Destiny Davis and Irma Sanchez each grabbed seven rebounds for Garfield (5-6), which stopped a four-game losing streak with the win. Manchester...
Middlesex over Metuchen - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hurling posted 22 points to lead Middlesex to a 61-42 win over Metuchen, in Middlesex. Middlesex (6-2) led 29-20 at the half. Jayden Pearyer added on 10 points for the Blue Jays while Sebastian Cano scored nine points. Owen Reynolds chipped in with eight points and five rebounds. Ben...
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates 2nd half in win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
For 16 minutes on Friday night, Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep made a pretty good case in front of a star-studded, standing-room only crowd that the Ironmen were the best team in the state of New Jersey. Everything that could go right for Don Bosco Prep was going right,...
Ridgefield over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap
Jason Marasciulo scored a team-high 25 points to lead Ridgefield to a victory on the road over Palisades Park, 60-46. Alan Garcia added 17 points for Ridgefield (4-4), which led by six after one before expanding the lead with a 20-9 second quarter. Palisades Park falls to 0-8 with the...
Mackenzie Teevan takes Holmdel over Wall - Girls basketball recap
Mackenzie Teevan led four players in double figures with 17 points and 11 rebounds as Holmdel won at home, 57-53, over Wall. Alexandra Loucopoulous added 14 points while going nine of 11 from the line, Allison Cannon put in 12 points, and Erica Stolker chipped in 10 points for Holmdel (6-3), which led 28-23 at halftime.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0