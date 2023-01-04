Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the headNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Related
Atlantic Tech over Oakcrest - Boys basketball recap
Zahir Davis-Roberts led five players in double figures by bringing 16 points and seven rebounds as Atlantic Tech won, 69-32, over Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Nasir Tucker notched 13 points, Abdul Hawkins put in 12, Jayden Lopez, 11, and Jameil Quintana, 10, for Atlantic Tech (7-2). Oakcrest is now 4-4.
Hackettstown defeats Jefferson in OT - Boys basketball recap
Darien Santos scored 25 points for Hackettstown as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Jefferson 55-54 in overtime in Hackettstown and remain undefeated. Trailing 37-26 at the end of the third quarter, Hackettstown (7-0) caught fire in the fourth and outscored Jefferson 20-9 to send the game into overtime tied at 46. From there, Hackettstown outscored Jefferson 9-8 in the extra period to secure the victory.
Burke’s double-double leads Whippany Park past Parsippany - Boys basketball recap
Jaycen Burke posted a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double for Whippany Park as it defeated Parsippany 50-44 in Whippany. Joey Ciottone also had 10 points with Shane Kelly snagging down 10 rebounds and Michael Cortright tallying seven. Whippany Park (2-6) led 20-17 at the half and was able to hold on despite...
West Morris defeats Sparta - Boys basketball recap
Nick Rotundo scored 15 points to lead West Morris as it defeated Sparta 53-37 in Sparta. West Morris led 21-17 at the half and outscored Sparta 32-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-12 run in the fourth quarter. Jack Leonard posted 12 points as well...
Wrestling: 1st Group and conference rankings through Jan. 5
The warm-up is over. December is gone and with the flip of the calendar, New Jersey wrestling teams begin to focus on divisional dual meets and later in the month, county and conference tournaments. The Somerset County Tournament is Saturday at Hillsborough. Records for all teams are through Thursday. With...
Girls basketball: Kachulis helps Parsippany stop Whippany Park
Georgia Kachulis tallied 14 points to propel Parsippany to a 54-34 win over Whippany Park in Parsippany. Quiyara Chitty chipped in with 12 points while Eva Schmieder had eight for Parsippany (4-3). Whippany Park fell to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Nottingham tops Steinert - Boys basketball recap
JP Dickerson scored 15 points to lead Nottingham past Steinert with a score of 76-49 at Steinert High School in Hamilton. The game was close in the first half with the score being tied at 18 after the first quarter and Nottingham (6-2) holding a 33-28 lead at the half. However, the second half was all Nottingham as it outscored Steinert 43-21.
Holmes-Cotter, Freehold Township outlast Christian Brothers - Boys basketball photos
James McCarthy blocked a shot in the final seconds of double-overtime as Freehold Township defeated Christian Brothers, 71-70, in Lincroft. Jayden Holmes-Cotter led the way for Freehold Township (7-1) with 24 points and 18 rebounds. Nick Cardone scored points, Malachi Harris had 12 and McCarthy added eight. Will Bradley paced...
Ice hockey: Robbinsville-Allentown tops Princeton after high-scoring 3rd period
Jaiden Gingras and Luke Gensinger recorded two goals and two assists apiece to lead Robbinsville-Allentown to a victory at home over Princeton, 6-4, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Jamison Pike tallied three assists while Colin Rubin and Brendan Goddeyne scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown, which broke a...
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 6
The first four weeks of the girls basketball action featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. NJ Advance Media has brought back the “starting five”, which began last season, where we name five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in each conference.
Milestone makers: Wrestlers with 100 wins and those closing in on century mark
The 100-win mark in New Jersey high school wrestling was at one time a monumental achievement. As the years went by and more and more wrestlers reached the milestone as wrestleback rounds were added in region and state tournaments and an extra wrestler per weight class moved on to states. While it was still a special achievement, it was becoming easier to reach.
Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?
So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
Driver, 17, killed in N.J. crash was a ‘beautiful, smart’ high school student and athlete, family says
A 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Piscataway was a “beautiful, smart, athletic young girl,” according to a family member. Cassandra Feliciano, who went by Cassie, was driving on South Randolphville Road near Centennial Avenue when her vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned around 7:40 p.m., officials said.
onthewater.com
New Jersey Fishing Report- January 5, 2023
It’s January at the Jersey Shore, not a time known for abundant fishing opportunities. Challenging weather and closed seasons have many anglers putting their gear away to await fairer days. Bait and tackle shops shorten their hours or close altogether to replace inventory or take a break before spring arrives.
Death of 17-year-old driver in Piscataway, NJ is every parent’s huge fear
When your heart breaks for people you don't even know it's often because you have some common ground. My heart breaks for a family in Piscataway who lost their 17-year-old daughter Monday night. Police say the girl, identified by a GoFundMe page as Cassandra Feliciano, was killed in a car...
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
New ‘person of interest’ images released in Route 1 death investigation
Authorities are still seeking help identifying a person of interest in an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of Route 1 in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Friday provided three new photos of the person of...
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
These NJ golf courses were named the best for 2022-2023
It’s might be January but the first few days of the year felt like a fall (or early spring) day. I live down the street from a big golf course and seeing the parking lot as packed as it was around the New Year was like seeing it in prime golf time.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0