Freehold Township, NJ

NJ.com

Atlantic Tech over Oakcrest - Boys basketball recap

Zahir Davis-Roberts led five players in double figures by bringing 16 points and seven rebounds as Atlantic Tech won, 69-32, over Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Nasir Tucker notched 13 points, Abdul Hawkins put in 12, Jayden Lopez, 11, and Jameil Quintana, 10, for Atlantic Tech (7-2). Oakcrest is now 4-4.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
NJ.com

Hackettstown defeats Jefferson in OT - Boys basketball recap

Darien Santos scored 25 points for Hackettstown as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Jefferson 55-54 in overtime in Hackettstown and remain undefeated. Trailing 37-26 at the end of the third quarter, Hackettstown (7-0) caught fire in the fourth and outscored Jefferson 20-9 to send the game into overtime tied at 46. From there, Hackettstown outscored Jefferson 9-8 in the extra period to secure the victory.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris defeats Sparta - Boys basketball recap

Nick Rotundo scored 15 points to lead West Morris as it defeated Sparta 53-37 in Sparta. West Morris led 21-17 at the half and outscored Sparta 32-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-12 run in the fourth quarter. Jack Leonard posted 12 points as well...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: 1st Group and conference rankings through Jan. 5

The warm-up is over. December is gone and with the flip of the calendar, New Jersey wrestling teams begin to focus on divisional dual meets and later in the month, county and conference tournaments. The Somerset County Tournament is Saturday at Hillsborough. Records for all teams are through Thursday. With...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Nottingham tops Steinert - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson scored 15 points to lead Nottingham past Steinert with a score of 76-49 at Steinert High School in Hamilton. The game was close in the first half with the score being tied at 18 after the first quarter and Nottingham (6-2) holding a 33-28 lead at the half. However, the second half was all Nottingham as it outscored Steinert 43-21.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 6

The first four weeks of the girls basketball action featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. NJ Advance Media has brought back the “starting five”, which began last season, where we name five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in each conference.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?

So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Driver, 17, killed in N.J. crash was a ‘beautiful, smart’ high school student and athlete, family says

A 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Piscataway was a “beautiful, smart, athletic young girl,” according to a family member. Cassandra Feliciano, who went by Cassie, was driving on South Randolphville Road near Centennial Avenue when her vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned around 7:40 p.m., officials said.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
onthewater.com

New Jersey Fishing Report- January 5, 2023

It’s January at the Jersey Shore, not a time known for abundant fishing opportunities. Challenging weather and closed seasons have many anglers putting their gear away to await fairer days. Bait and tackle shops shorten their hours or close altogether to replace inventory or take a break before spring arrives.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
KENILWORTH, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These NJ golf courses were named the best for 2022-2023

It’s might be January but the first few days of the year felt like a fall (or early spring) day. I live down the street from a big golf course and seeing the parking lot as packed as it was around the New Year was like seeing it in prime golf time.
