Muskegon, MI

Fish Finder Apparently Mistook For Bomb Recently At UPS Store In Muskegon

There is a post that was just made on the Muskegon Informed Facebook page clearing the air about a potentially scary situation that had a lot of people wondering what had happened at a local UPS store on Holton Rd in Muskegon. which is located across the street from Meijer. There was a heavy police and bomb squad presence and people were worried something terrible had happened. It turns out people floundered their time over something that ended up turning into a funny mistake. The anonymous poster explained how the UPS store couldn't fathom her husband's package:
whtc.com

Teen Hurt in Collision North of Zeeland

BLENDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a two-vehicle collided north of Zeeland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric DeBoer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue just before 3 PM. That was where the man, driving his vehicle eastbound, tried to go around a slower SUV ahead of him. However, that slower vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Holland man who apparently was unaware of the passing vehicle to his left, turned left and slammed into the teen’s vehicle, sending it into a culvert nearby.
Fox17

18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
Fox17

Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man last seen at Hesperia dollar store still missing 4 years later

HESPERIA, Mich. – A 49-year-old man who was last seen buying food for his cat at a store in Hesperia has been missing for four years. Stephen Mark Millis was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 at a Dollar General store. He is shown on surveillance video buying food for his cat. He left the store, left view of the camera, and hasn’t been seen since, according to WOODTV.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'Very proud of it': Grand Rapids Fire Department speaks on river rescue after car goes into Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Department Captain Joel Boyer spoke on Saturday morning's water rescue that challenged rescuers with freezing water. "The water was cold, we just lost the ice cover that was on it and there was ice flows on the river, so that was one challenge was keeping an eye out for the ice flows that were coming down at the scene," said Captain Boyer.
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Who hurt Santa, and why?

Comstock Park — Santa was hurt and whisked to the hospital in serious condition after attending a party. It was the mission of forensic science students at Comstock Park High School to examine the evidence at the scene and come to a hypothesis about the culprit. Juniors and seniors...
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman

A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
