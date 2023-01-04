Read full article on original website
Fish Finder Apparently Mistook For Bomb Recently At UPS Store In Muskegon
There is a post that was just made on the Muskegon Informed Facebook page clearing the air about a potentially scary situation that had a lot of people wondering what had happened at a local UPS store on Holton Rd in Muskegon. which is located across the street from Meijer. There was a heavy police and bomb squad presence and people were worried something terrible had happened. It turns out people floundered their time over something that ended up turning into a funny mistake. The anonymous poster explained how the UPS store couldn't fathom her husband's package:
whtc.com
Teen Hurt in Collision North of Zeeland
BLENDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a two-vehicle collided north of Zeeland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric DeBoer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue just before 3 PM. That was where the man, driving his vehicle eastbound, tried to go around a slower SUV ahead of him. However, that slower vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Holland man who apparently was unaware of the passing vehicle to his left, turned left and slammed into the teen’s vehicle, sending it into a culvert nearby.
Fox17
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
Children, 4 and 5, hospitalized after crash in Kentwood
Two children were injured, one of them seriously, in a crash in Kentwood Wednesday morning.
Fox17
Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man last seen at Hesperia dollar store still missing 4 years later
HESPERIA, Mich. – A 49-year-old man who was last seen buying food for his cat at a store in Hesperia has been missing for four years. Stephen Mark Millis was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 at a Dollar General store. He is shown on surveillance video buying food for his cat. He left the store, left view of the camera, and hasn’t been seen since, according to WOODTV.
'Very proud of it': Grand Rapids Fire Department speaks on river rescue after car goes into Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Department Captain Joel Boyer spoke on Saturday morning's water rescue that challenged rescuers with freezing water. "The water was cold, we just lost the ice cover that was on it and there was ice flows on the river, so that was one challenge was keeping an eye out for the ice flows that were coming down at the scene," said Captain Boyer.
Allegan County mourns the passing of Wayland Union Schools teacher, wrestling coach
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Allegan County community is mourning the loss of a teacher and wrestling coach who suffered a stroke last month. Jody Tyner, 52, of Hastings, had a stroke on Dec. 17, 2022, and then passed away on Dec. 31, 2022. Tyner was an 8th-grade history teacher...
Eastern Kille named the best distillery in West Michigan, breaks ground on new location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular local distillery received a big honor at the West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards. Eastern Kille Distillery was named the best distillery in West Michigan. "We are honored to be named Distillery of the Year by the judges of the West Michigan...
Muskegon County family finds couple who helped after New Year's crash
On Sunday, around 1:30 a.m., the family of four was on their way home from a holiday party when a wrong-way driver hit their car.
Deputies: Teenager hurt in crash near Borculo
A teenage driver was injured in a crash near Borculo on Wednesday.
Wait, Is The City of Fennville Without Police Presence Right Now?
I'm a little concerned as to what's happening over in Fennville, MI right now! Have you heard?. According to the Allegan County News, the City of Fennville is reportedly rushing to find last minute police protection after its police chief recently resigned. How does something like this happen?. According to...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Who hurt Santa, and why?
Comstock Park — Santa was hurt and whisked to the hospital in serious condition after attending a party. It was the mission of forensic science students at Comstock Park High School to examine the evidence at the scene and come to a hypothesis about the culprit. Juniors and seniors...
'Bundle of hope': Holland father donating kidney to daughter to save her life
HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland toddler has been battling a rare kidney disease since the day she was born. Now, she needs a kidney transplant to survive, and the person giving her a new one is her own dad. Hudson Ireland isn't even two years old, but she's already...
Overnight shootings in Grand Rapids leave 2 injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two young men were shot in the legs early Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Clique Lanes on Stocking Avenue NW. GRPD says a 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in...
After CPR saved his life at a local business, Grand Rapids man helps provide AEDs for businesses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The entire country is reacting to the moment Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the football field Monday night. Fred Bivins has seen the footage and he says he knows what it's like to be the guy who needs help. Fourteen months ago, he was that guy.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman
A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
Suspect in August murder of Plainfield Twp. woman bound to circuit court
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming man accused of killing 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt was back in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing. Yenly Garcia, 44, was bound over to circuit court on all charges, a judge decided. "We want to get justice for Mollie," said her aunt, Lisa McGraw,...
'Frozen Fun!' display outside DeVos Place made possible through city grant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter Festival kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids beginning Friday. It includes a number of events and art displays, including one from award-winning artist Chris Dudley. The "Frozen Fun!" display includes seven-foot tall cutouts of children enjoying winter activities. Dudley hand-painted each...
