No holiday spike showing up in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln
Lincoln has not yet seen a spike in COVID-19 cases related to people gathering over the holiday season. In fact, cases declined in the week after Christmas, according to the latest data from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. For the week ending Saturday, the department recorded 271 cases, a 25%...
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid
(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.
Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen pledged Thursday to pursue "transformational tax change" and a restructuring of the state's school aid formula in order to spread more state funding assistance across Nebraska during an inaugural address that extolled conservative government. "We expect low taxes, carefully controlled spending, transparency and accountability," Pillen said. "Great...
Report: Wisconsin tax burden lowest ever
(The Center Square) – Another report brings another round of good news for Wisconsin taxpayers. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a new study on Thursday that says the state's tax burden is at its lowest level ever. “With a historic state income tax cut now in effect, the combined...
La. schools get free access to resources with partnership between lawmakers, Math Nation
BATON ROUGE, La. - Math Nation-Louisiana, a supplemental Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 math program, is now available at no cost to all Louisiana public schools and charter schools, thanks to a partnership between Math Nation and the state of Louisiana. Funded by the Louisiana State Legislature and supported...
Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle Winning Number Announced
Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning
Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt.
Applications open for Illinois Conservation Foundation scholarship
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state's natural resources. Four scholarships of $2,000...
Lifelong northwest Lincoln resident announces run for City Council
Brodey Weber, a lifelong resident of northwest Lincoln who ran against Sen. Mike Hilgers for a seat in the Legislature in 2020, on Wednesday announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Lincoln City Council. Weber is the second candidate to announce a bid for the seat being...
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
Choosing a new speaker, secret ballots among decisions awaiting Nebraska Legislature as it returns
The Legislature launches its 2023 session Wednesday with change in the air. New leadership in both the legislative and executive branches of state government; 16 new senators ready to take the oath of office. And looming on the horizon is a proposal to change the selection of legislative leaders, which...
Wyoming Valley West plans to vote on 5.9% tax hike limit
The Wyoming Valley West School Board plans to limit any potential increase in the property tax rate to the 5.9% state index, board Vice President Paul Keating said at Wednesday’s work session. The board plans to vote on the tax increase limit at the next regular board meeting on...
Tallapoosa County to continue issuing pistol permits
The new year brings changes to Alabama’s concealed carry gun laws. As of January 1, concealed carry pistol permits are no longer required in Alabama statewide, including in Tallapoosa County. Although taking place now, the change stems from a bill that the Alabama legislature passed during the 2022 regular...
Holcomb urging Indiana lawmakers to act on broad, bold agenda
Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking state lawmakers to boost spending on education, health care, law enforcement and myriad other state government programs and services in the final proposed budget of Holcomb’s second term. On Wednesday, the Republican chief executive unveiled a 2023 legislative agenda that eschews his typically modest...
Drazkowski sworn in as new State Senator from District 20
St. Paul — Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, was officially sworn in as a Minnesota state senator on Tuesday, when the legislature convened for the 2023-24 session. Drazkowski represents Senate District 20, which includes communities in Dakota, Goodhue, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties. Prior to his election in the Senate, he served eight terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Several school choice bills pre-filed in Virginia legislature
(The Center Square) – Proposed education bills having to do with “parental choice” and “parental rights” could spark debate among lawmakers after the Virginia General Assembly convenes the 2023 legislative session next week. Several education bills have been pre-filed ahead of Wednesday's session start in...
Missouri General Assembly regular session kicks off
Missouri lawmakers took their oath of office on Wednesday at the state Capitol building, marking the official start to the 102nd regular session of the Missouri General Assembly. The 34 state senators and 163 members of the House of Representatives that make up the two branches of the General Assembly,...
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
